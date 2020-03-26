703 runs, 15 catches: Meet Gympie’s cricketer of the year

CRICKET: There was no official ceremony, but Kenilworth captain Steve Ledger was honoured to be named the 2019-20 Gympie Regional Cricket Association’s player of the season.

The presentation was meant to be held last Saturday, but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association Player of the Year Kenilworth’s Steve Ledger. Picture: Shane Zahner

Kenilworth lost to the 2018-19 premiers Colts by four runs in the preliminary final.

“We had a pretty good season this year even though it was disappointing to lose the preliminary final but we still had a good season,” Ledger said.

“We did not have any expectations at the start of the year because it was our first season in the competition.

“We did not know what the standard was going to be as we have fly-in fly-out workers and do not always have access to our best team.’’

Ledger was the competition’s top batsman with 703 runs and he is the champion player on 170.30 points, beating teammate Jason Woods in second place by 55.10 points.

“You do not go looking for awards but as a team we were lucky to be reasonably successful,” he said.

Kenilworth captain Steve Ledger is tossing up whether to play on next season. Picture: Adelayde Zahner

“Playing in the local Gympie comp was a bit of a step down from what I have played in the past but I wanted to enjoy a relaxing year and step back and enjoy it, getting away from the intensity.”

Ledger comes from a family of cricketers and has rubbed shoulders with some of Australia’s elite players.

Kenilworth captain and opening batsman Steve Ledger leads from the front, top scoring in the preliminary final against Colts. Picture: Shane Zahner

“I played Queensland under-19s against Peter Siddle and Tim Paine,’’ he said.

“I also played in the Sunshine Coast Scorchers and Brisbane A-grade against Stuart Law, Andy Bichel, Andrew Symonds and Stuart Law, just to name a few.

Australia’s captain Tim Paine just one of the playrs Steve Ledger played against. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

“I have always been a batter, you have to have a bit of luck and being in the right place. It has always been my number one ability.

“My Dad’s brothers and my Mum’s brothers have been into cricket, so I was basically born into a cricketing family.

“They understood the game, were happy to offer advice and I had some good coaches which helped with my game.”

Steve Ledger (left) in action for the Gympie Gold XI, one of the teams he is considering playing for next season. Photo - Zahner Photography

Despite the success the Kenilworth team had under his leadership, Ledger said he was tossing up whether he would put his hand up for the XI next season.

“My original plan was to play one season (for Kenilworth) and that is still on the cards, but I will just wait and see what happens in the world,” he said.

Kenilworth's Steve Ledger switches the bat for the bowl in Kenilowrth’s match against Valleys. Photo - Zahner Photography

“I am also tossing up whether I will play for Nambour or locally with the Gympie Gold.

“I have good friends in all these teams, and I will use the off-season to decide what we are doing.”