Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

70,000 bees found in hive in couple’s roof

by Phoebe Loomes
30th Oct 2019 12:21 PM

 

A BRISBANE couple made a shocking discovery in their roof after noticing a distinct "humming" noise inside their home.

Beekeeper Paul Wood, of Brisbane Backyard Bees, estimated about 10 to 15kg of honey would be in the ceiling of the home. He told news.com.au he thought the hive, which was elaborate and metres long, had been in the home for about two years.

The homeowners, a couple from Carseldine in Brisbane, said they'd been able to hear the bees buzzing from inside their home. But they were shocked to discover a massive, two-metre-long, 30cm-deep hive had been built into the ceiling of their home, with an estimated 70,000 bees taking up residence between the joists in the ceiling's cavity.

Before the hive was discovered, the couple had seen the bees outside and had suffered a few stings.

"And you can just hear them … a humming and a little bit of a scratching noise," one of the homeowners told the ABC.

 

The incredible hive discovered in the roof. Picture: ABC Brisbane
The incredible hive discovered in the roof. Picture: ABC Brisbane

 

 

The hive was in a deep cavity. Picture: ABC Brisbane
The hive was in a deep cavity. Picture: ABC Brisbane

 

You can just hear the humming. Picture: ABC Brisbane
You can just hear the humming. Picture: ABC Brisbane

Mr Wood said during spring, the discovery of new hives was not unusual as bees were likely to swarm and move about in groups.

He said bee colonies naturally "split" into a swarm, with colonies travelling in swarms to create new hives. As he talked to news.com.au, he was travelling to remove a swarm from a Brisbane Hospital.

"Swarming is natural - the groups of bees split in half," he told news.com.au. "They would naturally look for a tree to swarm in before building a hive."

He explained hives and swarms of bees occurred in unusual places due to habitat loss and trees being cut down.

 

 

Mr Wood said calling pest control to exterminate the insects could often be a mistake - in this case, the roof would have to be removed nonetheless. He said any amount of honey left in the ceiling would "destroy" the roof.

To remove the hive, Mr Wood cut into the roof and vacuumed up the bees, which were transported from the home in a special box. Mr Wood said he'd be taking the bees to his own property to care for them.

More Stories

bees bees nest pest pest control seniors-news suburban home

Top Stories

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne Cup win

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne...

    News All-Australia combination of trainer Danny O’Brien and star jockey Craig Williams believe Vow and Declare is the horse to keep the international army at bay and win...

    Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    premium_icon Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    News GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff could not wait to accept the “Git Up”...

    Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    premium_icon Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    News Heaps to do in Gympie according to the majority, but some still think there is a...

    Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    News A motorcyclist was flown to hospital a serious crash in the Gympie region last...