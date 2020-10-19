Menu
The cost of maintaining services for the Gympie region's more than 7000 dogs has forced the council to introduce an annual fee which dog owners have been not to happy about.
News

7000 reasons Gympie dog owners were hit with new $15 fee

Shelley Strachan
19th Oct 2020 10:58 AM
A SOCIAL media backlash against new annual dog fees in the Gympie region was somewhat answered by councillor Bruce Deveraux on Facebook late last week.

But the official council response released this morning has stressed that the fees were brought in to help cover the growing processing and operating costs associated with managing the region’s more than 7000 desexed and microchipped dogs.

WINNER: Gympie’s cutest dog 2020 revealed

The Gympie region dogs who were finalists in our cutest dog of 2020 comp

“Gympie Regional Council acknowledge that some dog owners in the community are concerned over the introduction of this fee,” the council said.

“The fee was introduced to help cover the growing processing and operating costs associated with managing more than 7000 desexed and microchipped dogs throughout the Gympie region.

“During the Council Ordinary Meeting on July 22, 2020, the new fee was endorsed as part of the 2020-21 Schedule of Fees and Charges.

Gympie region dog owners are not impressed with the new council fee.
“The dog registration fees contribute to a variety of dog-related services throughout the region. “These include:

· ranger services that, among other things, protect public safety by securing roaming dogs, as well as promoting responsible pet ownership

· pound services that keep dogs safe until they can be returned home to their owners or rehomed by the RSPCA

· the maintenance of two dog off-leash parks (with additional parks being considered).

“Any new desexed and microchipped dog registrations will not incur a charge for their first registration period only.”

The Gympie Regional Council area, where the new dog fees apply.
Gympie Times

