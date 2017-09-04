700 graduates per year mean training wheels are off

IT TAKES SKILL: Regional Training Services Queensland staff Caitlyn Barker and Linda Cullen power up for another day.

SEEING gaps in the market, Gympie's Regional Training Services has built itself into a successful business, graduating more than 700 students every year.

Started seven years ago, the company has grown exponentially, recently winning a Federal Government contract to provide skills training to youth around the Wide Bay and South Burnett regions.

According to managing director David Asher, the company's growth was built on their ability to adapt to the changing market.

"The changes in direction by TAFE and other educational organisations disadvantaged a significant portion of the local population,” he said.

"We have developed our range of courses to meet the gaps in the market.

"We are very proud of our reputation for offering quality training at all levels and in particular the results that we are getting working with youth.”

Unemployed youth aged 15-25 were one of the key demographics they work with through the grant, helping them enhance their employability by improving their interview skills and writing better applications.

Mr Asher said GRTS wanted to take a different approach to the subject.

"Regional Training has adopted a different approach to delivering this program, mapping the skills required over to accredited units of competency,” he said.

Mr Asher said despite a growing push to cut costs through online training, it was important students were not lost in the shuffle of doing business.

GRTS focused on this through "blended delivery”, giving students the best of both worlds approach.

"(It) combines face to face training in the workplace or school with flexible delivery resources,” he said.

While the company continued to grow, there was still a concerted effort to ensure a connection with the community remained, with 80% of GRTS staff from the region.

Mr Asher said the company was committed to continuing hiring locals in the future, too.

All in all, it formed a company helping the community grow by involving the community - exactly what Mr Asher said was the goal from the start.

"Regional Training was established to meet what we saw as a local need,” he said.