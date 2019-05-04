70-year history of Brothers Gympie comes together tonight

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Gympie Queensland reps and premiership teammates John Tobin and Brad Kennedy will be at the reunion.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Almost 70 years of history and more than 300 past players, premiership winners and legends will come together for a historic celebration of the Brothers Rugby League club at the Gympie Civic Centre tonight.

The latest estimate has an exact figure of 326 attendees for the capacity event, which will honour the club's history richly steeped in mateship and premiership glory between 1930 and 1997.

THE CHAMPS: Brothers 1978 grand final winners. Back row: Bill Wilson, Ross Kingston, Danny 'Duke' Waters (assistant manager), Owen Genrich, Malcom Lehman, Brad Kennedy, Ken Bennett (manager), Bernie Dore and John Tobin. Middle row: David 'Spook' Edgar (masseur), Clyde Benson, Malcom Lehman (president), Mike Dore (captain/coach), Bob Pearce (secretary), Murray McPherson, Danny McGrath (treasurer) and Peter Tobin. Front row: Graham Manning, Michael Nolan, Allan Triechel, Max Gilmore, Mark Daunt and Ron Betts. Absent from photo: Greg Henry, John Marlow and Greg Hickey. Bec Singh

The penultimate year of every decade seemed to bring good fortune for Brothers, with premiership sides from years including 1959, 1969, 1979 and 1989 set to catch up and relive their triumphs.

The event starts at 5pm before dinner commences at 7pm, followed by presentations and guest speakers.

Those speakers include Brothers, Brisbane, Queensland and Australian representative David Wright, who also served as a Q Cup commentator.

His speech will be followed by Len Dittmar, another Brothers-Brisbane-Queensland rep player who pulled on his state's colours in 1971.

Members of the 1978 premiership side, including Queensland players John Tobin and Brad Kennedy, will also be in attendance after celebrating the 40th anniversary of their flag year last September.

Brothers life member Ken Jenkins said all the club's Rugby League Queen entrants would also be honoured at the ceremony.

BIG HIT: Brothers halfback Max Gilmore is not scared to bring down Rainbows forward Ken Rush. Bec Singh

He said iconic names such as John McHugh, Jack Murray, Pat Nolan, Gerry Niesler and Les Murray would all be celebrated at the event, as well as family names synonymous with the club's success like Curran, Bermingham, Dore and Daunt.

"In 1959 we had four teams in the finals and three premiership winners,” Jenkins said.

"A lot of those players featured for Brisbane and played representative football.

"It's a fantastic example of our club history and one of many.”

Jenkins said he was thrilled with the attendance numbers confirmed for the reunion.

"It's a truly special club with a lot of brotherhood and mateship,” he said.