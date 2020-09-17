70 per cent of drivers admit to this dangerous behaviour

More than 70 per cent of drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the past year.

More than 70 per cent of drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the past year.

THE RACQ has revealed more than 70 per cent of Queensland drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the last year.

That stat came in the RACQ’s 2020 Annual Road Safety Survey, which found speeding to be the most common fatal five behaviour among drivers all over the state.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said 88 per cent of drivers between 18 and 24 years old admitted to speeding, and 75 per cent of drivers aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, how experienced you are, where you’re travelling or at what time, speeding is dangerous,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The state’s road toll is now at 183 compared to 151 at the same time last year and we want to help prevent any more lives being lost.

“Motorists need to wake up and realise that by breaking a basic road rule like speeding you’re risking killing yourself, your family and endangering the lives of everyone else on the road. “Due to border restrictions, Queensland roads are expected to be particularly busy over the next few weeks during the school holidays with many families exploring their own backyard, so there’s never been a more important time to slow down.”

Ms Ritchie said concerningly more than one third of drivers admitted to generally maintaining a speed above the speed limit on freeways and highways.

“We’re pleading with drivers to slow down, pack your patience, don’t become frustrated and remember reaching your holiday destination safely is the most important thing,” Ms Ritchie said.