Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than 70 per cent of drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the past year.
More than 70 per cent of drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the past year.
News

70 per cent of drivers admit to this dangerous behaviour

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ has revealed more than 70 per cent of Queensland drivers have admitted to speeding at least once in the last year.

That stat came in the RACQ’s 2020 Annual Road Safety Survey, which found speeding to be the most common fatal five behaviour among drivers all over the state.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said 88 per cent of drivers between 18 and 24 years old admitted to speeding, and 75 per cent of drivers aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years old.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, how experienced you are, where you’re travelling or at what time, speeding is dangerous,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The state’s road toll is now at 183 compared to 151 at the same time last year and we want to help prevent any more lives being lost.

“Motorists need to wake up and realise that by breaking a basic road rule like speeding you’re risking killing yourself, your family and endangering the lives of everyone else on the road. “Due to border restrictions, Queensland roads are expected to be particularly busy over the next few weeks during the school holidays with many families exploring their own backyard, so there’s never been a more important time to slow down.”

Ms Ritchie said concerningly more than one third of drivers admitted to generally maintaining a speed above the speed limit on freeways and highways.

“We’re pleading with drivers to slow down, pack your patience, don’t become frustrated and remember reaching your holiday destination safely is the most important thing,” Ms Ritchie said.

fatal five gympie community gympie news gympie region speeding
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RATE YOUR MP: Early results show Perrett in the hot seat

        Premium Content RATE YOUR MP: Early results show Perrett in the hot seat

        News How do you think the Member for Gympie has performed so far? VOTE IN OUR POLL

        Wind farm company claims it’s connected to community

        Premium Content Wind farm company claims it’s connected to community

        Environment The developer behind the project is holding regular community sessions

        Weather impacts Cooloola Bowls comp

        Premium Content Weather impacts Cooloola Bowls comp

        News The one day it was supposed to be fine ended up being a washout

        Two women hospitalised after highway crash near Gympie

        Premium Content Two women hospitalised after highway crash near Gympie

        News It follows an earlier crash at Lake Borumba this afternoon.