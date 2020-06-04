7 top places to pitch a tent in the Gympie region

Double Island Point, Teewah and Inskip Point, are all iconic holiday spots in the Gympie region.

AT LONG last, coronavirus restrictions relaxed to the point that Queenslanders are permitted to travel almost anywhere in the state for recreation from this week.

Unlimited travel, including camping within Queensland and excepting “restricted” areas became a possibility from noon on Monday.

National park and State forest sites closed due to COVID-19 are now open, according to the Queensland Government’s parks and forests website.

But the Queensland National Parks Booking Service advises visitors to the Cooloola Recreation Area that “access is restricted” for now, and those planning day-use only visits to either of these locations would need to book a Restricted Access Authority before booking a vehicle access permit for day use.

Here are some of the best Gympie region destinations to pitch a tent and enjoy a relaxing break.

Inskip Point ocean beach with Wide Bay Bar and Fraser Island to the north.

Amamoor State Forest and National Park

WHERE: 20km south-west of Gympie along the Amamoor Creek Road.

“Dry forests, riverine rainforests, and hoop and bunya pine plantations” are what make the Amamoor State Forest and National Park such a peaceful getaway. Camping areas and short walks are provided.

Amamoor Creek

The setting of the famed Gympie Music Muster, the Amamoor Creek campsite offers luscious views among a tall rainforest.

Facilities include potable water, toilets, cold showers, barbecues and fire rings and dogs are allowed.

COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night

Charlie Moreland camping area, Imbil State Forest

ACCESSIBLE by conventional two-wheel-drive vehicles, the Charlie Moreland camping area features open forest and grassy setting close to Little Yabba Creek and native pine plantations.

WHERE: Accessed via Sunday Creek Road, off the Kenilworth – Maleny Road about 7km south of Kenilworth township.

Charlie Moreland Camping Area, Kenilworth State Forest, Queensland. /Queensland

COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night

Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area

LYING opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island at the entrance to Tin Can Bay, Inskip is bound by the Pacific Ocean on its eastern side and Tin Can Bay and Great Sandy Strait to the west.

There are limited sites suitable for access with 2WD vehicles, small caravans and camper trailers, and be aware of sand depressions, which can develop at any time.

COST: $6.55 per person per night, or $26.20 per family per night.

Teewah Beach

The 15km camping zone at Teewah Beach is only accessible by high-clearance 4WD with low range capacity from Noosa North Shore or Rainbow Beach.

Drive to conditions and check tide times to make sure you’re driving two hours either side of low tide.

Where: Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park

COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night

Glastonbury Creek

LOCATED west of Gympie, the Brooyar State Forest features a variety of forest types, panoramic views from a high cliff-top lookout and cool rainforest creeks.

Camp with a tent, trailer or van in the open grassy area of Glastonbury Creek.

WHERE: 20 minutes north-west of Gympie

Campers from Sydney get ready to pack up from a wet Glastonbury Creek camping area in the Brooyar State Forest.

COST: $6.55 per person per night, or $26.20 per family per night

Kenilworth Bluff Creek

Set on 100 acres, this getaway offers plenty of room for a private spot, either by the spring-fed creek or in a paddock by the mountains.

The Mary River is available for swimming or kayaking at the end of the grounds.

WHERE: 44 Wilcox Rd, Kenilworth

COST: From $15 per night (for two), no powered sites