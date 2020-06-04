7 top places to pitch a tent in the Gympie region
AT LONG last, coronavirus restrictions relaxed to the point that Queenslanders are permitted to travel almost anywhere in the state for recreation from this week.
Unlimited travel, including camping within Queensland and excepting “restricted” areas became a possibility from noon on Monday.
National park and State forest sites closed due to COVID-19 are now open, according to the Queensland Government’s parks and forests website.
But the Queensland National Parks Booking Service advises visitors to the Cooloola Recreation Area that “access is restricted” for now, and those planning day-use only visits to either of these locations would need to book a Restricted Access Authority before booking a vehicle access permit for day use.
Here are some of the best Gympie region destinations to pitch a tent and enjoy a relaxing break.
Amamoor State Forest and National Park
WHERE: 20km south-west of Gympie along the Amamoor Creek Road.
“Dry forests, riverine rainforests, and hoop and bunya pine plantations” are what make the Amamoor State Forest and National Park such a peaceful getaway. Camping areas and short walks are provided.
Amamoor Creek
The setting of the famed Gympie Music Muster, the Amamoor Creek campsite offers luscious views among a tall rainforest.
Facilities include potable water, toilets, cold showers, barbecues and fire rings and dogs are allowed.
COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night
Charlie Moreland camping area, Imbil State Forest
ACCESSIBLE by conventional two-wheel-drive vehicles, the Charlie Moreland camping area features open forest and grassy setting close to Little Yabba Creek and native pine plantations.
WHERE: Accessed via Sunday Creek Road, off the Kenilworth – Maleny Road about 7km south of Kenilworth township.
COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night
Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area
LYING opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island at the entrance to Tin Can Bay, Inskip is bound by the Pacific Ocean on its eastern side and Tin Can Bay and Great Sandy Strait to the west.
There are limited sites suitable for access with 2WD vehicles, small caravans and camper trailers, and be aware of sand depressions, which can develop at any time.
COST: $6.55 per person per night, or $26.20 per family per night.
Teewah Beach
The 15km camping zone at Teewah Beach is only accessible by high-clearance 4WD with low range capacity from Noosa North Shore or Rainbow Beach.
Drive to conditions and check tide times to make sure you’re driving two hours either side of low tide.
Where: Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park
COST: $6.65 per person per night, or $26.60 per family per night
Glastonbury Creek
LOCATED west of Gympie, the Brooyar State Forest features a variety of forest types, panoramic views from a high cliff-top lookout and cool rainforest creeks.
Camp with a tent, trailer or van in the open grassy area of Glastonbury Creek.
WHERE: 20 minutes north-west of Gympie
COST: $6.55 per person per night, or $26.20 per family per night
Kenilworth Bluff Creek
Set on 100 acres, this getaway offers plenty of room for a private spot, either by the spring-fed creek or in a paddock by the mountains.
The Mary River is available for swimming or kayaking at the end of the grounds.
WHERE: 44 Wilcox Rd, Kenilworth
COST: From $15 per night (for two), no powered sites