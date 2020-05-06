7 things you CAN still do on Mother’s Day

WITH shopping and recreational restrictions relaxed at the start of the week there is no excuse not to spoil your mum on Mother’s Day. Whether it is at home, in Gympie or further afield (but still within 50km), one of these ideas is sure to hit the spot this Sunday.

Barista Kat Nichols is ready to serve at Gympie's Soma Soma restaurant

1. Get takeaway brekkie from her favourite cafe

MOTHERS everywhere love the effort that goes into home made brekkie, but giving your mum a restaurant quality morning meal will surely hit the spot since lockdown has restricted dining out. It will also support a local business likely to be doing it tough right now.

Here’s a list of takeaway cafes serving in Gympie.

CUTE GIFTS: Make sure to top off any of your gifts with a handmade card for your mum.

2. Grab a post-corona gift voucher

IF YOUR mum’s favourite Gympie store or restaurant has temporarily closed its doors – getting a gift voucher to use when normal trading begins again gives your mum something to look forward to. The wait will make it twice as special and help a local business pick up where they left off when restrictions lift.

Pack a picnic and explore one of the beautiful, places in the Gympie region.

3. Family picnic within 50km from home

WITH recreation restrictions relaxed now is the time to get creative in the great outdoors.

Keep the picnic spread simple and make it all about the location. There are so many to choose from within 50km of Gympie. Depending on your address you could take a drive to the Noosa Botanic Gardens at Cooroy, claim a patch beside the river at Noosaville, nestle in next to the rock pools at Mothar Mountain or find a spot on the foreshore of Tin Can Bay. Just keep in mind you need to be 1.5m away from people you don’t live with.

PAMPER PARTY: Get organised to pamper your mum on mother's day.

4. Day spa in your bathroom

PAMPER your mum with a day spa at home using local products. Get in contact with your mum’s favourite salon to get advice on what would be best to use for a day of spoiling – they will know your mum’s skin and hair type and will be able to put together the perfect package. Throw in some scented candles and fluffy towels and make a day of it.

You can't go wrong with flowers on Mother's Day.

5. Say it with flowers

IT’S an oldie but a goodie and these days delivery is a great way to get your message across at a distance. Make sure you get in quick with one of the local florists and pick something in season that is sure to brighten your mum’s day even if you can’t see her in person.

Joshua Gailer and his mum Rosy enjoyed a hike at Amamoor State Forest on Monday.

6. Take a hike together

IF YOUR mum is into fitness or the great outdoors then why not take her someone to workout she’s never been. You can set the pace to cruisy at the Mary River Walk or Victory Heights trails or take the middle ground with lots of different tracks to choose from in the Amamoor State Forest. If you are after a challenge take a climb at Mothar Mountain or Mt Cooroora (if they are within 50km within your home).

Little Haven nurses in their rainbow coloured PPE continue to serve.

7. Pay it forward

IF you really want a gift from the heart why not spend on a cause that has meaning to your mum. With many op shops or charity events forced to temporarily close or cancel due to COVID-19, it’s the perfect time to support them. Local charities and Gympie branches of major ones include Little Haven Palliative Care, Eagles Wings China, RSPCA, St Vincent De Paul, Lifeline and The Salvation Army.