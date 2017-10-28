7 things to do this weekend

DRESS TO IMPRESS: Fashions will be in focus at the BMWca Gympie Cup meeting today.

DRESS TO IMPRESS: Fashions will be in focus at the BMWca Gympie Cup meeting today. Francesca McMackin

1: BMWca Gympie Cup

THE time has come once again for one of the biggest day's on the local racing calendar, as the BMWca Gympie Cup gallops into town once again today.

The event marks the third of the XXXX Gold Three Cup Trainer's Challenge, with $5000 up for grabs for the trainer of the winning horse.

For those who'll be out of the saddle, there's still plenty of fun to be had at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Be it fashions on the field, food, drinks or bets, you're bound to have a great day out by the track.

Gates open from 11am, and the fun runs until the evening.

Admission is $10 for adults and $15 for pensioners.

2: Rush Art Competition

When: Today from 9.30am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

With hundreds of artworks adorning the walls of the Gympie gallery, today marks the last day the public will be able to see the fantastic entries from this year's Rush Art Competition.

With everything from portraits to sculptures, there are two levels for you to explore, guaranteeing something will catch your eye.

3: Go kart racing

When: Today from 8.30am

Where: Cooloola Coast Kart Club, 10 Runge Rd

If horse racing isn't your bag, but you've still got a serious need for speed - fear not, we've got you covered.

It is one of the biggest meetings on the Queensland Go Karting calendar, so head to the Cooloola Coast Kart Club for a great day of racing.

4: Relay For Life

When: Begins today from 3pm

Where: Gympie Soccer Fields

It's hard to find somebody whose life hasn't been affected, directly or indirectly, by cancer, and this evening's Relay For Life is one of the best ways that Gympie locals can show their support and raise funds for vital research to combat the deadly disease.

Taking place overnight, it's an opportunity to get out and exercise, safe in the knowledge that you're doing some good in the world.

If you're unable to make the relay yourself, you can also donate.

For more information visit relayforlife.org.au.

5: Halloween Skating

When: Tonight from 6.30pm

Where: Gympie SkateZone

With prizes for the best dressed, and enough spooky tunes to keep you rolling throughout the evening, Gympie SkateZone has got you and your family covered this Halloween weekend.

Entry $15 with skate hire $5.

6: Halloween Party

When: Tonight

Where: The Royal Hotel Gympie

With a Halloween make-up booth, music by DJ Sean Bannister, the Royal Hotel will keep you rocking well into the evening this Halloween.

Free entry before 10pm

7: Club 88

When: Tonight from 9pm

Where: Club 88

The spooky times continue just across the road at Club 88, where their own Halloween celebration kicks off well into the evening.