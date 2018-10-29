7 things that happened in Gympie on the weekend

There was plenty going on around Gympie on the weekend.

1. Amamoor crash hospitalises two

THE weekend got off to an unfortunate start for two occupants of a car that crashed in Amamoor Creek late Friday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at Amamoor Creek Rd around 5:51pm and found two patients at the scene suffering from minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patients were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

2. Jones Hill motorbike crash

AMBULANCE crews were kept busy on Saturday morning when a motorcyclist crashed at Jones Hill.

The patient suffered lower leg injuries in the crash at Timothy Ct, which occurred about 11:46am, and required transport to Gympie Hospital.

The patient was listed as stable upon being taken to hospital.

3. Gympie stars on the small screen

GYMPIE was beamed to the nation on Saturday morning when Sunrise host James Tobin visited the Mary Valley Rattler to cross live with his weather report.

Set up at the Old Gympie Station early Saturday morning, the Rattler was the star of the show with a background of excited locals enjoying the entertainment and face painting.

4. Fasta than Light becomes a legend with third straight Gympie Cup win

Gympie Cup winner, Niki Nakao Connor Peckitt

WHILE racing fans all over the country were captivated by mighty mare Winx's fourth consecutive Cox Plate triumph at Moonee Valley, Gympie racegoers were left equally dazzled by 8-year-old gelding Fasta Than Light's third straight Gympie Cup victory on Saturday afternoon.

Described by local industry icon Barry Fitzhenry as an "exceptional sand track galloper" with two Gympie Muster Cups, two Bundaberg Gold Cups and a Wondai Cup also in his extensive trophy cabinet, the Pat Duff-trained chestnut from Deagon made history by becoming the first ever horse to win three successive Cups.

Facing what was dubbed as his toughest set of opponents yet, "Fasta" charged home to beat Hi Harry by just under half a length, with Clouds running third and Calypso Bay fourth.

The Cup's other fancies Blue Jest and Isn't She Elegant ran home fifth and sixth respectively.

With his latest triumph on the Gympie sand, Fasta than Light left little doubt over his status as an icon of the local sporting realm.

5. Hope lives in Gympie's Relay for Life

Shelby Davis, Grace Pickering and MIkaylah Steinhardt. Hundreds united at the One Mile sporting complex for Gympie's 2018 Cancer Council Relay for Life. Josh Preston

HUNDREDS turned out to spread the message of hope on Saturday night for Gympie's Relay for Life.

The One Mile Oval was full of life all night as participants spent the night walking, covering hundreds of kilometres on foot while raining money to support cancer research.

Entertainment, activities and a candlelight ceremony added to the positive message of hope.

6. Teen injured in dirt bike stunt

A TEENAGER attempting dirt bike stunt in the Mary valley yesterday was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital yesterday.

The boy was performing a jump on his motor cross bike and reportedly landed face-first on the ground at a recreational parkland in the Mary Valley region, before 3pm.

He was treated by medical staff at the facility, before being transported to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, which had landed nearby.

He was in a stable condition, when he was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was the second patient to be injured in an off-road motorbike accident and airlifted this weekend.

On Saturday, a rider was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, after colliding with a quad bike on a dirt track at a recreational park north west of Murgon.

7. Big cycling event

Cyclists at Gympie's Cycling Queensland event on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie

HUNDREDS of cyclists and supporters were in Gympie on Sunday as part of a Cycling Queensland event.

