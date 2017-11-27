7 things that happened around Gympie on the weekend

Gympie MP Tony Perrett receives early congratulations after a strong, but early result in the 2017 Queensland State Election. Jacob Carson

1. Gympie voted

GYMPIE turned out in force to vote in the state election but despite their efforts there was no definitive end to Gympie's results by the close of the weekend.

Despite the numbers suggesting a re-election for Mr Perrett, Ms Dobson and her One Nation volunteer team remained confident of an upset.

Neither candidates were looking to make any declarations - both wary of the significant numbers of pre-polling voters that held the potential for a possible swing one way or the other.

But it is known that Labor's Tracey McWilliam is firmly out of the race - following a significant swing to One Nation.

Chelle Dobson and her One Nation volunteers. Down, but not out.

Mr Perrett said it would be presumptuous and foolish to declare anything before the ECQ released it's final count that could take up to two weeks.

2. The weather turned it on

DESPITE a showery forecast the weekend's weather turned out to be perfect for outdoor activity.

Just 0.6mm fell in Gympie on Saturday and 3.4mm on Sunday, with the majority of it overnight into Monday.

Saturday reached a top of 28 degrees and Sunday 30 degrees, which is more in line with our usual pre-summer temperatures than last week's consistently cool 25 degree maximum.

Hundreds of Gympie residents made the most of the clear skies and headed trackside for the Digger's Cup where jockey Gregory Hayes rode Endless Puzzle to success in the main race.

Showers are forecast for the remainder of the week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting next weekend to be on the wet side.

3. Late night crash

ONE person was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning following a single car crash on the corner of Cartwright Rd and Pine St.

The patient was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital at 3.20am.

Owl

4. Owl causes island crash

A LOW-flying owl was to blame for a vehicle rollover on Fraser Island on Saturday night when the driver of a four wheel drive swerved and hit a tree.

The 28-year old driver and his passenger had been travelling along a bush track just after midnight.

The driver was briefly knocked unconscious but he and his passenger escaped the car and walked for several hours until they had mobile phone reception.

The driver, who had suffered head injuries, was airlifted in a stable condition to Bundaberg Base Hospital.

5. Near drowning

A GIRL who was close to drowning was pulled from the surf at Rainbow Beach on Saturday afternoon a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Paramedics were called to the beach at 3.20pm, after the girl was close to being immersed in the water.

The spokesman said she was conscious, CPR was not required and she was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are searching for a vehicle that evaded them on the weekend.

6. Stolen car hunt

GYMPIE police are still on the hunt for a stolen, silver Toyota Prado four wheel drive that caused bedlam in town late Saturday evening.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a Lower Wonga address last Thursday and spotted on the Bruce Highway by Gympie police on Saturday.

Police were unable to intercept the vehicle and the driver is still at large.

A police spokesman said there were reports the vehicle had crashed through several fences and it would more than likely be carrying damage to the front.

Volunteer group Koala Rescue rescued an injured koala form Kandanga on the weekend. Contributed

7. Koala rescue

KOALA Rescue came to the aid of an injured koala who was likely attacked by a dog and sheltering in a large gum at the Kandanga RV Park.

Ella Holland, who alerted the group to the koala said watching the rescuers scale the tree was amazing.

"These men are volunteers and I would love to thank them for their work and their expertise,” the onlooker said.

"Watching them climb high into this tree was amazing.”

The koala will now be health checked and released.