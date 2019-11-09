7 places you can attend Remembrance Day services around Gympie

Find out where you can pause and pay your respects this Remembrance Day around the Gympie region.

Find out where you can pause and pay your respects this Remembrance Day around the Gympie region.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month marks a unique and important time for all Australians to pause, reflect and remember.

That time marks the moment the guns fell silent on the Western Front after World War I, and serves as a poignant moment to commemorate all those who served and sacrificed in wars and conflicts since.

Lest we forget on November 11

Here are the venues where you can join in a minute’s silence and wear a poppy on your lapel around the Gympie region for Remembrance Day this Monday:

1. GYMPIE

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Cnr of Reef St & River Rd

Contact Martin Muller on 07 5483 7707 or email president@gympiersla.com.au.

2. KILKIVAN CHAPTER OF GYMPIE

10:30AM – 11:30AM

Cnr Reef St & River Rd

3. MARY VALLEY

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM

Yabba Road, Imbil

Contact Rex Brenneke on 07 5484 5245 or email maryvalleyrsl@outlook.com.

4. TIN CAN BAY

10:45 AM – 11:15 AM

ANZAC Memorial Park, Tin Can Bay

Contact Christine Carroll on 07 5486 4224 or email tincanbayrsl@bigpond.com.

5. RAINBOW BEACH

10:50 AM – 11:30 AM

Cnr Wide Bay Esp & Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

Contact Joe Casey on 0422 546 042 or email rainbowbeachrsl@gmail.com.

6. GOOMERI CHAPTER OF MURGON

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM

Burnett Hwy, Goomeri

Contact Archie Poynton on 07 4168 4165 or email mpointon9@bigpond.com.

7. WIDGEE

Residents are reminded the Widgee Remembrance Day Service will be held at the Widgee Cenotaph, outside the Memorial Hall.

The service is scheduled to commence at 10.50am.

Inquiries to Chris Lhotka on 5484 0286 or Lynlie Cross on 5484 0102.

Did we miss an event? Let us know at editor@gympietimes.com.