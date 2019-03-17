7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie
Do you recognise any of these people?
GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.
Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.
1. Monkland Street, Gympie
Police believe the person in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Saturday December 29 at approximately 2:47am.
2. Smithfield Street, Gympie
POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a wilful damage incident that took place on Tuesday, June 5, last year at about 7am.
3. River Road, Gympie
POLICE want to talk to the woman pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.
4. Stealing, Caltex on River Road
THE man pictured may be able to help officers with an investigation into shop stealing on Monday, September 10 last year at about noon.
5. Giles Street, Gympie
POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.
6. Giles Street, Gympie
7. River Road, Gympie
THE man pictured is wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Saturday, April 14 last year at about 6pm.