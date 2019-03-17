7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police want to speak to these people about outstanding crimes in Gympie.

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police want to speak to these people about outstanding crimes in Gympie. Contributed

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

1. Monkland Street, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over stolen goods on Saturday December 29 at 2:47am. Police Media

Police believe the person in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Saturday December 29 at approximately 2:47am.

2. Smithfield Street, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in June last year. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a wilful damage incident that took place on Tuesday, June 5, last year at about 7am.

3. River Road, Gympie

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September. Contributed

POLICE want to talk to the woman pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.

4. Stealing, Caltex on River Road

Wanted for questioning over stealing in September. Contributed

THE man pictured may be able to help officers with an investigation into shop stealing on Monday, September 10 last year at about noon.

5. Giles Street, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.

6. Giles Street, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.

7. River Road, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

THE man pictured is wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Saturday, April 14 last year at about 6pm.