Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police want to speak to these people about outstanding crimes in Gympie.
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police want to speak to these people about outstanding crimes in Gympie. Contributed
News

7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Please note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

1. Monkland Street, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over stolen goods on Saturday December 29 at 2:47am.
Wanted for questioning over stolen goods on Saturday December 29 at 2:47am. Police Media

Police believe the person in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Saturday December 29 at approximately 2:47am.

2. Smithfield Street, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in June last year.
Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in June last year. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a wilful damage incident that took place on Tuesday, June 5, last year at about 7am.

3. River Road, Gympie

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September.
Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September. Contributed

POLICE want to talk to the woman pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.

4. Stealing, Caltex on River Road

Wanted for questioning over stealing in September.
Wanted for questioning over stealing in September. Contributed

THE man pictured may be able to help officers with an investigation into shop stealing on Monday, September 10 last year at about noon.

5. Giles Street, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie.
These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.

6. Giles Street, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie.
These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.

7. River Road, Gympie

These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie.
These people are wanted for questioning by police in Gympie. Joshua Preston

THE man pictured is wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Saturday, April 14 last year at about 6pm.

crime stoppers queensland gympie police gympie wanted police media queensland police service theft allegations wanted people
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Passionate Gympie locals attend networking event

    premium_icon GALLERY: Passionate Gympie locals attend networking event

    News The event showcased groups, clubs, organisations and businesses in the Gympie community.

    • 17th Mar 2019 3:15 PM
    WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    premium_icon WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    News It's not over yet with storms expected until Tuesday.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:33 PM
    GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    premium_icon GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    Sport Round 5 showed the progress these young stars have made this season.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    premium_icon Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    News The teenage boy was bitten by the snake just after 11:40am.