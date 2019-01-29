7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police want to speak to these people about outstanding crimes in Gympie.

Do you recognise any of these people?

GYMPIE police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to up to a year ago.

Police warn not to approach any of the people believed to be in the images, but if you have any information about the people pictured to contact Gympie police on 5480 1111.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness to the offence.

1. River Rd, Gympie

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September. Contributed

POLICE want to talk to the woman pictured who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.

2. Stealing, Caltex

Wanted for questioning over stealing in September. Contributed

THE man pictured may be able to help officers with an investigation into shop stealing on Monday, September 10 last year at about noon.

3. Giles St, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over stealing from a car in June last year. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a incident involving stealing from a car on Friday, June 22 last year at about noon.

4. Giles St, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over stealing from a car in June last year. Contributed

5. River Rd, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over stealing in April last year. Contributed

THE man pictured is wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Saturday, April 14 last year at about 6pm.

6. Wickham St, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over fraud occurring last January. Contributed

POLICE want to talk to the man pictured about fraudulent activity on January 21, last year that happened about 7am.

7. Smithfield St, Gympie

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in June last year. Contributed

POLICE believe the man pictured might be able to help with an investigation into a wilful damage incident that took place on Tuesday, June 5, last year at about 7am.