7 people injured in 4 separate car crashes in Gympie region

DID you miss the news over the weekend? If so, don't worry as we've got all the news you need to know.

1. Man injured after car smashes into tree on Gympie road

A MAN was taken to Gympie Hospital after his car collided with a tree on a Gympie road early this morning. QAS reported paramedics attended a single vehicle crash reported on Mount Pleasant Road at 6.36am. According to QAS, A male in his thirties complained of neck pain and was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital from the scene.

2. Car rolls on Gympie region road, two patients hospitalised

TWO people are in hospital after a car rolled in Kilkivan this afternoon. Queensland Ambulance Service media reported two patients with minor injuries were taken to Murgon Hospital, both in a stable condition, after their car reportedly rolled on the Wide Bay Highway.

The afternoon crash comes after an earlier one this morning, when a man was taken to Gympie Hospital after his car collided with a tree on a Gympie road early this morning.

3. Woman, 2 children injured after crash near Kilkivan

PARAMEDICS attended a single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway last night just after 9pm. The car reportedly crashed into a tree at Black Snake, 2km from Kilkivan. Three people were assessed for injuries. A woman in her 30's and a child were taken to Gympie Hospital. A second child was transported to Murgon Hospital. All three patients are in a stable condition.

4. Man injured after two vehicle crash in Gympie

PARAMEDICS attended a two vehicle car crash on the Mary Valley Road near Normanby Bridge last night at 6:50pm. Two occupants were assessed at the scene. A man in his 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

5. Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

A TEENAGE boy was bitten on the foot by an unknown snake in Pomona earlier today. The incident occurred just after 11:40am at a private residence. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the snake could not be identified.

"The teenage boy was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition,” the spokeswoman said.