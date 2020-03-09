Menu
Seven people have been placed into self-quarantine following a 38-year-old woman testing positive to coronavirus in Gympie yesterday.
7 people in self-quarantine over Gympie coronavirus

scott kovacevic
9th Mar 2020 4:34 PM
SEVEN people are in self-quarantine following the identification of a coronavirus case within the Gympie region yesterday.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said there people were “close contacts” with the 38-year-old Maleny woman who was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She tested positive to the virus at Gympie, after recently travelling from London through Dubai.

It was the 15th found in Queensland, and the third to be quarantined at SCUH.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She remains in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said self-quarantine was a precautionary measure “to ensure all possible exposures to COVID-19 are contained”.

“Contact tracing is continuing throughout the Gympie region, including Maleny, and we will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” she said.

“Our contact tracing methods are tried and tested.

“Only those who have had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case, for a period over 15 minutes or those who have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for a prolonged period (e.g. more than 2 hours) are considered as a close contact.

Anyone who has been overseas in the past 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

“Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19 scenarios.

“At this time, Queenslanders should not be alarmed about novel coronavirus, but aware and informed.”

She urged anyone who has been overseas in the past 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

“Please call ahead to the GP surgery or hospital and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival,” she said.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

