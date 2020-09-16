7 people face charges in Gympie courts today
GYMPIE District court is in its second and final week of sittings this round, with Judge Gary Long presiding over proceedings.
Today the following people are due to be sentenced in Gympie District Court:
WILLIAMS: Robert Iain
FRISKE: Ben James (sentence part heard)
The following people are due to have their cases mentioned in Gympie District Court:
McLEAN: Craig Anthony
HAMES: Jesse Leena
ISAACSON: Joel Daniel
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:
Pooley, Rema Henry John
Trivanovic, Rade, Mr