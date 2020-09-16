7 people face charges in Gympie courts today

District Court is running for two weeks in Gympie.

GYMPIE District court is in its second and final week of sittings this round, with Judge Gary Long presiding over proceedings.

Today the following people are due to be sentenced in Gympie District Court:

WILLIAMS: Robert Iain



FRISKE: Ben James (sentence part heard)

The following people are due to have their cases mentioned in Gympie District Court:

McLEAN: Craig Anthony

HAMES: Jesse Leena

ISAACSON: Joel Daniel

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Pooley, Rema Henry John

Trivanovic, Rade, Mr