7 major projects driving Mary Valley boom

A multimillion-dollar property sale, a massive new service station and multiple retail developments at Imbil are helping drive the Mary Valley forward.

COVID-19 may have put the brakes on many parts of Australia but the Mary Valley has bucked the trend in a major way, proving its recovery from the Traveston Dam debacle is complete.

Since the start of the year the area has been thriving through new developments, subdivisions, business changes and even a multimillion-dollar property sale.

Here are the biggest developments in the Valley since the calendar ticked over to 2020.

Traveston Service Station

A $14.4 million “mega” service station is being built at Traveston and will feature a McDonalds, other eateries, playgrounds and outlets.

THIS $14.4 million “mega servo” at the entrance to the Mary Valley Link Rd from the Bruce Highway will boast not only fuel, but a new McDonald’s restaurant and other food outlets.

The 6.8ha facility also includes two playgrounds, four electric vehicle charging points and, soon, the 1982 Commonwealth Games mascot Matilda will be relocating from Puma to the station too.

Bollier Park Homestead sale

Bollier Park Homestead sold for $11.2 million to Queensland ginger barons, the Templetons.

THE picturesque property on Tuchekoi Rd broke the bank in March when it sold to Queensland ginger barons, Templeton Acres No. 3 for a cool $11.2 million.

The highset three-bedroom home comes with enough land to host 1000 head of cattle, is split across 12 titles and has a 16ha irrigation licence for the Mary River.

Bakery and shops

Constructions of a new bakery and other retail shops has been approved at Imbil.

THE aroma of fresh bread around Imbil will be more prominent in the future thanks to a planned 5000sq m retail project which includes a bakery.

The development was given the green light by Gympie Regional Council in April and will be built in three stages, although the final section hinges on demand.

Borumba Deer Park under new management

Rachael and Dan Bedford have taken over as owners of the Borumba Deer Park.

NEW is the word at the popular Borumba Deer Park which was taken over by the Bedford family right as COVID-19 turned the country upside down.

Rachael and Dan Bedford decided to use the enforced shutdown to give the popular getaway a major facelift, and its return to business has been a rousing success.

Cafe and shops

A new commercial development at Imbil, on Yabba Creek.

OUTDOOR dining at Imbil will get a boost from this four shop development on Yabba Creek Rd.

The project, approved by the council in August, will add a combined 180sq m of commercial floor space to the major Mary Valley township.

A two-bedroom apartment built on a raised platform at the back of the site, overlooking Yabba Creek, is included in the package.

Imbil subdivisions

A new 45-lot subdivision at Imbil is working its way through the council’s planning department.

ALMOST 40 new residential blocks could be up for grabs at Imbil as a major subdivision works its way through the council’s planning department.

Nine blocks of the 45-lot development at Diggings Rd were approved in July, and now developer Bairnsdeen wants a green light to finish the project.

If passed, the last blocks will be opened up in three stages, each consisting of 10 lots.

Kenilworth Dairies’ new market

John Cochrane’s Kenilworth Dairies is bottling its own brand of milk thanks to a $1.2 million plant.

KENILWORTH Dairies’ owner John Cochrane has taken the business he bought in 2017 to the next level, selling its own brand of bottled milk.

The company’s new $1.2 million plant, built with the State Government’s help, has the ability to push through about 6000 bottles of milk every hour.

It will also help the Valley’s dairy industry; two farms will be restarting nearby to supply milk for the factory.

