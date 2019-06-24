7 jobs going in Gympie region now

1. DFV Counselling Position - Gympie

Community Action

ARE you passionate about working with people affected by domestic and family violence?

Are you dedicated to working in partnership as part of a broader domestic and family violence service system?Community Action has a permanent counselling position available (34 hours per week) in the Gympie Region Domestic and Family Violence Service.

Possession of relevant tertiary qualifications in the human services field eg. Bachelor Psychology, Bachelor Counselling, Bachelor Human Services/Social Work majoring in Counselling, or similar.

Applications: admin@communityactiongympie.com.au

2. Maintenance Fitter, Laminex

Fletcher Building Limited

WE have an opportunity for an experienced maintenance fitter at our large modern medium density fibreboard (MDF) plant near Gympie. In this role you will be responsible for ensuring the reliable operation of thepPlant, 24hours a day/7 days per week.

We are looking for someone who can actively demonstrate and promote site safety behaviours and procedures, be a self-starter with the ability to work unsupervised and perform preventive and corrective maintenance with a continuous improvement focus.

The successful applicant will be required to conduct high level fault finding, repair and carry out maintenance on complex hydraulic and pneumatic control systems and be able to shift roster and work a reasonable amount of overtime as required.

3. Pipe Layer

WE ARE looking for experienced pipe layer for an ongoing project in the Cooroy area. Candidates must have previous civil experience and a strong work ethic. The roles will be based in the Cooroy area and will be ongoing for the right candidate.

Duties include pipe laying and labouring duties while working in a team environment. Skills and Experience required include a Cert 3 in pipe laying with relevant experience and a OHS white card.

This excellent opportunity requires an immediate start with ongoing work.

4. Senior Pharmacy Assistant, Rainbow Beach

WE HAVE a long-term opportunity to join our small community pharmacy in Rainbow Beach. This job is a minimum 24 hrs per week including Saturday and some public holidays.

This is an initial casual position with a view to permanent part time. You will be working closely with junior and senior team members as well as autonomously with the ability to be self-motivated.

For this position you will need a current driver's licence, have a dedicated work ethic, have excellent spoken and written communication skills, be reliable and punctual and display a friendly and approachable manner.

5. Insurance Sales Support Officer, Gympie

THIS position offers you a career opportunity with a leading Elders Insurance franchise and a competitive remuneration package will be negotiated with the successful applicant.

Major duties will include processing insurance quotations, new business and renewals, office administration, telephone enquiries and credit control.

To be successful in this role you must be able to a knowledge of general insurance (preferred but not required), computer literacy and well developed communication skills.

APPLY: Scott Chapman on 5458 6700, scott.chapman@elders.com.au

6. Personal Carer, Gympie

BLUE Care is inviting applications from personal carers for multiple vacancies in our residential care team based in Gympie.

The current vacancies would be perfect for personal carers looking to improve their work life balance or a nursing student looking to get real healthcare experience.

As a Personal Carer, you'll deliver individualised support to your residents living in residential care.

You'll provide services that promote their independence, enhancing their quality of life and empowering them to spend time doing what matters.

With no two days the same you'll provide.

7. Retail Store Manager, Gympie

STRANDBAGS is seeking to fill a Retail Management position to build on the success at this location.

Come and be part of this professional organisation and watch your skills and career grow.

We offer a fun and rewarding work environment, generous staff discounts and a fabulous and achievable monthly incentive scheme

If you are after an exciting and challenging new career, apply by sending your cover letter and CV today.

