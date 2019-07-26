7 jobs going in Gympie now

LOOKING FOR WORK? Dairy farming is one of the jobs on offer in the Gympie region now.

THE following jobs were available online at the time of print. To apply visit

1. Finance & Admin Assistant, Gympie Show Society

Part Time job

GYMPIE District Show Society is seeking a professional administrative assistant with a strong financial focus to assist with the bookkeeping and day-to-day running of the Show and associated facilities.

Assisting the Secretary, the successful candidate will be proficient in MYOB AccountRight 2017.1 including Payroll, Receivables, Payables, Inventory and Report production and more.

Hours will vary as necessary.

APPLY: Email secretary@gympieshow.com.au

2. Customer Service Officer, National Hearing Care

Full Time job

WE ARE are seeking enthusiastic team members to provide first-class customer service while promoting and achieving individual as well as company business objectives.

To be successful you must be able to work in a fast-paced environment and have previous experience in a face-to-face customer service/ retail role, strong interpersonal and communication skills, be proficient with MS Office suite (Excel, Word, Outlook) and demonstrate experience in meeting sales targets and KPIs.

3. Accountant / Assistant Accountant

Part Time job

AN OPPORTUNITY exists for tax accounting staff with two years or more experience to join our team and help in the exciting start-up of our Gympie office.

Positions available are suited for a qualified accountant and experienced assistant accountant/administration with the ability to work independently.

We offer our clients a very personalised and professional service where the accountants deal directly with their own clients.

4. Men's Domestic and Family Violence Counsellor/Group Facilitator, Uniting Care Community

Part Time job

WE ARE seeking someone who has passionate and exceptional skills and knowledge in the area of Domestic and Family Violence.

The role will include engaging men who use violence, with a strong focus on safety for women and their children, using safety, accountability and responsibility frameworks.

The position includes conducting individual intake and assessments with male clients to determine their eligibility and suitability for the sixteen week Men Choosing Change (MCC) group program.

5. Assistant Educator Preprep/Kindergarten, Parkside Early Learning Centre

Part Time job

PARKSIDE Early Learning Centre is seeking someone really special as an Assistant Educator in the to join the Parkside Family.

The position permanent part-time and working in our Pre-prep and Kindergarten program. We are looking for an educator that understands and lives our purpose and core values and wants to provide the absolute best education and care for our children.

What we are looking for someone who has experience working with pre-prep aged children, a kind, caring, strong and confident assistant and a certificate 3 or higher qualification.

6. Mobile Rural Financial Counsellor, Rural Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland

Part Time job

DUE to increased workloads in the North Coast area of Queensland, RSQ has an additional position available.

The successful applicants will be required to provide rural financial counselling assistance to primary producers and small rural businesses.

The positions will be funded until 30 June 2020, however the position may be extended depending on funding arrangements and assistance demands.

7. Dairy Farm Position, The trustee for The Rozynski Way Trust

Full Time job

WE ARE seeking a third person to fill our final role. This person must be positive and efficient with a can do attitude to join our team.

The position involves Milking 330 Brown Swiss cows twice a day, moving of traveling irrigators, organising feed for replacement heifers, monitoring of animal health and vaccinations, general maintenance of machinery and day to day farming issues.

