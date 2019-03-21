7 Gympie region drink, drug drivers named and shamed

TESTING TIMES: Police test drivers during a drug and drink driving crackdown. Seven Gympie region motorists faced Gympie Magistrates Court convicted of drink or drug driving.

TESTING TIMES: Police test drivers during a drug and drink driving crackdown. Seven Gympie region motorists faced Gympie Magistrates Court convicted of drink or drug driving. Patrick Woods

SEVEN Gympie region drivers caught under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs were convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Jason Sacagio, 48, from The Palms was fined $1200 and disqualified for 10 months for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.133 per cent, almost three times the legal limit.

Sacagio had a history of drink driving charges in his 30 years of driving, the court heard.

The last conviction was on March 6, 2014. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said since it was more than five years since the last conviction, Sacagio was eligible for a restricted licence but he must adhere to a 6am-6pm curfew Monday to Friday.

Shane William Byron, 58, from Gympie, was pulled over by police for driving with a relevant drug in his system on December 29 at Tin Can Bay. He tested positive to marijuana. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200.

Morgan Joan Fisher, 24, from Morayfield, was pulled over by police on Clarkson Drive at Rainbow Beach on January 1. Police were conducting an RBT when they pulled Fisher over at 10.37am.

She tested positive to marijuana. She was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Ashley John Corey Henningsen, 22, from Victory Heights was pulled over by police on Tucker St, Gympie on January 17 at 12:30pm. He tested positive to marijuana and amphetamines. He was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

Jesseca Jean Pascoe, 41, from Tin Can Bay was pulled over by police for a road side breath test at 1.30pm on December 29, on Marco Polo Drive at Cooloola Cove. She tested positive to marijuana. Pascoe tendered a letter of apology to magistrate Chris Callaghan which said she was sorry for "negligence and silliness while driving with an illegal substance in my system”.

When told she would lose her licence for a month, she said "I'll just have to survive.” She was fined $200. No conviction was recorded.

James Justin John Wickmann, 48, from The Palms was pulled over by police at Goomboorian on January 13 at 11:46am. He drew attention to the police when he exceeded the speed limit and was subjected to a road side breath test. He tested positive to marijuana. He was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

Belinda Lee Bailey, 45, from Nambour, was pulled over for a random breath test on February 16, on Maryborough Rd, at 4.04pm. She recorded a breath analysis of .058 per cent. She was granted a restricted licence for house keeping purposes. She was fined $150 and disqualified for one month.