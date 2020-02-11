NAMED: 7 Gympie drug dealers

FROM supplying mates to dealing in thousands of dollars worth of hard drugs across the state, these are some of the drug dealers caught in the Gympie region during the past three years:

1. Ice, ecstasy trafficker nabbed in Gympie

IT STARTED as a way to cope with his stepfather's death.

Soon, Andrew Robert Hughes was churning through five ecstasy pills a week and half a gram of ice every day.

To finance drug debts, he got involved in cocaine, ice and ecstasy trafficking, with deals in Mackay, Townsville, Airlie Beach and the Gold Coast.

But the man's deals were observed when he was busted in Gympie with an associate in October 2015. Police in Gympie found 998g of ice worth about $160,000.

More than $432,000 of cash changed hands during the whole operation, but Hughes was owed about $130,000, and owed others even more.

He was dealt with in court in July 2017.

2. She cashed in gold bullion for crime boss

CASHING in gold bullion and doing other favours for a drug supplier landed a Gympie woman in trouble.

Alina Rae Rossiter, 33, cashed gold and accepted bank deposits for a more "sophisticated" supplier.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court, Justice James Douglas said Rossiter also dealt drugs herself, but at street level.

She also travelled to Mt Isa to supply drugs to another dealer, the court heard.

She was dealt with in court in September 2018.

Daniel Anthony Wakelin was driven from Gympie District Court after a judge described the decision not to jail him as "borderline."

3. Dealer drove stolen car to police station

"I JUST want to be happy, healthy and pay the bills. I am a crim, it's who I am."

The inner workings of Jessica May Leis's mind were outlined after she pleaded guilty to charges relating to a crime spree involving perjury, drug trafficking and an orgy of theft from Yeppoon to Noosa.

Describing drug customers in messages police found, Leis spoke of treating ice users nicely at first, then "feeding

them up" and "giving them a huge habit".

Leis, 30, also reported for police bail at Gympie in a stolen car.

She was dealt with in court in December 2018.

4. Too busy to get high now after dealing

A MOTHER who dealt drugs "belatedly" sought help for her problems.

Rebekah Louise-May Treveton landed in trouble when Gympie police searching a car found the drug ice and about $3800 cash.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Treveton's phone revealed evidence of drug deals with four separate customers.

Treveton, 33, pleaded guilty to charges including supplying drugs.

The court heard Treveton once offered to supply ice in one deal worth about $650.

She was dealt with in court in August 2018.

5. Dealer recorded his own confession

A GYMPIE region man's drug dealing appeared to have been only at a

low-level of commerciality except for one recorded statement, a District

Court judge said in Gympie last month.

In that statement, Daniel Anthony Wakelin admitted he had "moved $3000 worth of sh--."

Wakelin had pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying amphetamine-related drugs and four of supplying marijuana and possessing items used in the commission of a drug crime, all between August 8 and December 16 in 2018.

He was dealt with in court in December last year.

BUSTED: Alina Rae Rossiter, is one of many dealers caught supplying drugs in the region. Photo: Facebook.

6. Supplying a mate no excuse

HELPING a mate led to extra trouble for Glenwood concreter Tony John Cridland.

Cridland pleaded guilty in court last

year to supplying marijuana to

someone called "Bazza" and to possessing a mobile phone on which the transactions were discussed in text messages.

Bazza was a mate to whom Cridland said he had supplied marijuana at cost, as a favour.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted there was no commerciality in the transactions.

Cridland was dealt with in court in April last year.

7. Busted with major marijuana crop

A CINNABAR man caught with 68 marijuana plants and 35g of the drug was fined $500, with no conviction recorded, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court in 2018.

Douglas Arthur Browning, 65, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana when he was raided by detectives.

He was dealt with in court in November 2018.