7 Gympie businesses on show at iconic food festival

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris will be at the event.

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris will be at the event.

SEVEN Gympie region producers will be showcasing their products at Regional Flavours in Brisbane next month.

Established as the largest free food event in Australia, Regional Flavours highlights Queensland's vibrant food culture and showcases more than 80 stallholders from 17 different regions from renowned Queensland producers, artisans, graziers and chefs.

Kilkivan property Piggy in the Middle owner Dean Mayne. Renee Albrecht

Producers from the Gympie region include Baupal Park Biscuits, CC's Kitchen, Lindols Macadamias, Piggy In The Middle, Purity Essential Oils, Suncoast Limes, and Ugly Duck.

To be held at South Bank Parklands on July 20-21, Regional Flavours will be back for its eleventh year, with the weekend-long program featuring cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs and industry experts, pop-up food stalls run by South Bank's best restaurants, a riverfront cocktail soiree, food innovation talks and live music, all showcasing the enviable Brisbane alfresco winter climate.

Among the live cooking displays and entertainment will be a world of gourmet delights to discover including regional wines, fresh produce, truffles, preserves, chocolate, pastry and much more.

As always, crowd favourites, Network 10 MasterChef Australia Judges, Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan are headline attractions, as is Miguel Maestre from The Living Room on 10.

Freshly picked Beans from their Woolooga property, one of the staple ingredients in CCs kitchen.

Adding to the stellar line-up will be MasterChef alumni Justine Schofield, Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Dan Churchill along with ambassadors Magdalena Roze, Javier Codina, Alastair McLeod, Bruno Loubet and Georgia Barnes.

Food innovation is an emerging focus this year, with the festival showcasing recent advancements in food, health and lifestyle with a glimpse into future food trends, plant-based foods and alternative proteins.

Australian Good Meat Advocate Paul West will present at The Hunting Club Stage throughout the course of the weekend, while plant-based advocate Ellie Bullen will showcase her food philosophy with wholesome cooking on the Main Stage.

Visitors will enjoy great value for money too, with high quality ready-to-eat food stalls offering treats across various price points, making the event a must-do for foodies, both local and from afar.