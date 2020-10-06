7 full-on things that happened over the long weekend

Emergency services were in the line of duty over the weekend – from a dramatic rescue from a camping site to a crash involving a much-loved Cooloola Coast figure.

Woman dies after horror head-on

A 90-year-old woman who was critically injured in a two car crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday night has passed away in hospital.

Police believe from their initial investigations a wagon and Landcruiser smashed head on when they were travelling in opposite directions along Cooroy Noosa Road on Saturday night about 7.15pm.

Flames lap Mary Valley Rd from massive car fire

TWO teenagers were lucky to escape a car fire with no more than minor injuries in Imbil on Sunday.

The car, that was heard to be making "loud popping noises" by a witness caught fire near the corner of the Mary Valley Highway and Whelan Rd just before 7pm.

The car, that was engulfed in flames off the side of the road, sparked two grass fires.

The Ice Man had a close shave at Rainbow Beach on Saturday, becoming trapped in his car before eventually being freed and taken to hospital. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

Ice Man Rob 'lucky' in serious Rainbow Beach crash

A WELL-KNOWN businessman was taken to hospital following a severe single vehicle crash at Rainbow Beach on Saturday morning.

"The Ice Man", a well-known and well-loved presence on the Cooloola Coast was trapped in his ute after a nasty crash.

Boat fire to the north

MULTIPLE people were treated for minor burns at the scene of a boat fire at Tiaro.

The incident happened at a location off Van Doorn Rd about 2.13pm on Saturday.

Grassfire flares up in Mary Valley

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Mary Valley following a bushfire flare up at Melawondi late Sunday afternoon.

Two crews headed to the grass fire which started just after 4.30pm near Melawondi Rd.

QFES urged residents to take caution.

A man used a beacon to alert rescuers after suffering a suspected cardiac episode at Kenilworth on Friday morning.

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after 'cardiac episode'

A MAN used an emergency beacon to seek help after suffering a suspected cardiac episode while camping at Kenilworth on Friday.

The man, aged in his 40s, had been camping in a national park when he suffered the medical episode and required urgent medical attention about 6am.

Two in Gympie hospital after two snake bites in 24 hours

A WIDGEE resident was taken to Gympie Hospital on Saturday afternoon following a snakebite reported at a private address in the town.

It was the second confirmed snakebite in the Gympie region in t4 hours, with a woman in her 60s taken to hospital after being bitten on the arm at a Gympie address on Friday afternoon.