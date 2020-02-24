7 emergencies Gympie paramedics were called to this weekend

Stomped on by bull

A MAN in his 40s was stomped on by a bull at the Gympie Bull n Bronc on Saturday night.

The man sustained back and leg injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition just after 8.30pm.

Car full of people go over embankment

A CAR that went over the side of an embankment on the Old Bruce Highway at Federal just before midnight on Saturday had four people on board.

Two people had suspected spinal injuries and were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

They were both in a stable condition.

Hotel assault

A MAN in his 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital after sustaining a head injury at the Queenslander Hotel in Mary St the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was in a stable condition when he left the hotel at 12.35am, a QAS spokesman said.

EMERGENCY CALL OUT: Emergency services attended a crash at Amamoor early Sunday morning.

Serious petrol burns

A MAN in his 20s was seriously burnt at a property at Wallu on Sunday after petrol was reportedly thrown on a fire.

He suffered burns to his head, legs and arms and was taken to Gympie Hospital in stable condition. It is unknown if he required airlifting.

Skateboarder injured

A MAN in his 50s suffered a head injury when he fell from a skateboard at about 1.50pm at Gympie’s Skate Park on Sunday afternoon.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Car into tree

A PERSON was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries early this morning when a car reportedly crashed into a tree at Amamoor at about 6.30am.

They were in a stable condition.

Beach rollover

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital with a head injury after a car rollover on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to Noosa North Shore about 10.45pm following the single-vehicle rollover on the beach.

They assessed five people who were in the car at the time of the incident.

A girl in her late teens was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.