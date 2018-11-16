7 bizarre reasons Gympie has made national headlines

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Gympie has drawn national attention more than once for these very bizarre reasons.

1.The Bunnings onion saga, November 2018

The nation was in uproar about changes to Bunnings iconic sausage sizzle. Geordi Offord

WHILE national outrage erupted this week over the move by hardware giant Bunnings to change their iconic Bunnings Sausage Sizzles on the basis of health and safety rules, all eyes looked to Gympie.

In a move to reduce spilt onion slipping hazards, the hardware chain moved to have all onions served below the sausage instead of on top.

SUNRISE: Gympie is in the national spotlight after a Mary Valley farmer told talk back radio he pushed hard to against store policy after he slipped on a piece of onion in the Gympie store. Sunrise

In the midst of celebrities, the Prime Minster and most of keyboard warrior Australia talking about it, "Trevor”, a 65-year-old Mary Valley man phoned into a radio show and told the host he had slipped on a piece of onion and injured himself while visiting the Gympie Bunnings store and then received a pay out from the chain.

This claim that he may have brought about the Aussie "Oniongate” scandal stealing a spot on national morning show Sunrise on Thursday.

2. The 80s revival town, March 2017

Gympie was featured on The Today Show as 'Australia's 80s revival town'. Frances Klein

UNBEKNOWNST to residents that they were doing anything special, Gympie got branded as an 80's revival town and the retro tag line went national.

The interest was triggered by the opening of the new skate rink (which has sadly since closed) and the then successful fight to save Gympie's last remaining video store (now also closed) and the all-you-can eat- Pizza Hut.

One Courier Mail article last year that put the three together trumpeted we were "the Queensland town that refused to let the 1980s die”.

Joely Adamik enjoying a skate at Gympie Skatezone when it was opened. LEEROY TODD

It shortly turned into national online attention, topped with a special segment on Australian morning television show The Today Show.

While the new-found fame was a little out of the blue, it made a nice change from one particular nasty, false and damning tag line about Gympie from the past.

3. The lungfish rescued from a hotel carpark, Februrary 2013

Sasha Ambrose picks up the lung fish which swam into shallows to escape the fast flowing floodwaters. Photo Courtesy of Channel 7 Courtesy of Channel 7

GYMPIE woman Sasha Ambrose's daring action to pluck a huge lungfish from dwindling flood water in a Gympie car park went viral five years ago for all the right reasons.

Hailed a hero to endangered-species lovers, Ms Ambrose did what no other bystander dared when the exhausted fish was washed into the Gympie CBD during the 2013 floods.

Inspired by television series River Monsters, she followed her gut and scooped up the metre-long struggling lungfish before giving it some time to breathe and placing it in deeper water for it to escape.

Sasha Ambrose shows the size of the lungfish that she rescued from shallow flood waters and then released into deeper waters in Memorial Park. Tanya Easterby

National headlines flowed and online environmental websites praised Ms Ambrose's actions, throwing Gympie and the usually shy 20-year-old into the spotlight.

4. The KFC spinning bucket, August 2009

WHEN Gympie man Craig Brown noticed the bucket on the Gympie KFC sign no longer spun he started a small Facebook campaign in 2009 to get it moving again, which hastily turned into a global matter of urgency for all KFC fans.

The KFC sign bucket in Gympie in 2009. Craig Warhurst

The subject shot into the spotlight when Mr Brown's wife rang popular talk back radio hosts Hamish and Andy telling them of their partner's cause, who quickly turned it into a national, tongue-in-cheek campaign to get the bucket spinning again.

Andy Lee and Hamish Blake

"People from England and Canada are talking about it; it's amazing how many people have joined. Some people don't even have buckets to spin,” Mr Brown said at the time.

The unpredictable publicity stunt worked and on August 4 2009, a crowd gathered while the event was broadcast nationally live from KFC in Gympie to capture the moment the infamous spin-less bucket began to spin again.

5. The Hell Town branding, 1997

The Gympie Times reacts to the 'Helltown' article written by Paul Wilson and published in Penthouse in 1997. Contributed

IN THE late 90s a hellish phrase was coined for Gympie that our proud gold city would find hard to shake for years to come.

In 1997, Gympie was branded 'Hell Town' by high-profile criminologist Paul Wilson when he penned an investigative piece for not-so-reputable publication Australian Penthouse magazine.

The orginal 'Helltown' article written by Paul Wilson and published in Penthouse in 1997. Contributed

The author, whoblatantly accused Gympie of being a "dark and sinister” culture of illicit sex, murder and drug use, has since fallen from grace, in a sad and bitter twist that saw him found guilty of indecently treating a girl under 12.

But despite its complete miss the mark sensationalism and the since-found sketchy credibility of the finger-pointer, the 'Hell Town' tag stuck for years, and was even as recently as last month blamed for dwindling tourism in the region.

6. The Deputy effigy burnt in a Gympie car park, 1996

In Gympie, opponents of the law constructed and burned an effigy of Tim Fischer. Contributed

THE rebellion against national gun reform following the Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania in 1996 reached fever pitch in Gympie when local protesters constructed and burned an effigy of Tim Fischer, the deputy Prime Minister of Australia at the time.

Australian eyes were on "the Queensland country town of Gympie” after the aggressive display took part in the Civic Centre car park led by Gympie gun stalwart Ron Owen.

Owen opposed the proposed control measures saying: "Tight gun controls throughout Australia would only help create a defenceless population and would not prevent tragedies like the Port Arthur massacre” .

"If just one of the victims had been armed they would have been able to stop him from killing so many people,” Owen said at the time.

Despite the backlash, Fischer and his coalition Prime Minister John Howard pushed through legislation, banning all automatic and semi automatic firearms and implemented a gun buyback program that purchased and destroyed almost 20 percent of privately owned guns across the country.

7. The Who put the roo in the stew smash single, Sept 1981

The Webb Brothers put Gympie on the map with a smash single in 1981.

TALENTED Gympie musical trio The Webb Brothers put Gympie on the map in 1981 when they released tongue-in-cheek ballad Who Put the Roo in the Stew.

The satirical country song that poked fun at the erupting meat scandal in Australia at the time (when kangaroo meat was found in hamburger mince being exported from Australia) soared to number one, catapulting Fabian, Marius and Berard Webb to country music stardom.

Marius penned the lyrics "The Colonel put the lickin' in the chicken, but who put the roo in the stew?”

Webb Brothers (from left) Berard, Fabian and Marius. Rebecca Singh

Written, recorded and released in just ten days it was reportedly the fastest released and fastest selling record RCA ever handled in Australia and earned Webb Brothers their second golden guitar at the 1982 Tamworth Country Music Awards.

The grazier brothers went on to found the Gympie Country Music Muster on their family property at Thornside, Widgee.