$6m in new projects for Gympie schools a tradie jobs bonanza

New Gympie Central State School principal Glenn Gafferky. Central will get $200,000 to upgrade the junior playground near the Resource Centre.

New Gympie Central State School principal Glenn Gafferky. Central will get $200,000 to upgrade the junior playground near the Resource Centre.

Schools across Gympie will share in more than $2.4 million worth of new projects, minor works and upgrades thanks to a funding boost from the State Government.

This is on top of the more than $3.5 million already announced for replacement of a fire-damaged admin block at One Mile State School.

Several state schools in the region will be boosted over the next 12 months, supporting local construction jobs.

CLICK HERE: Police, rangers crack down on Teewah troublemakers

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $2.4 million was part of a total of $220 million being invested across Queensland, improving school facilities and supporting 720 jobs.

“This investment will go a long way towards revitalising the facilities across Gympie schools,” Ms Grace said.

June 30 2017 The aftermath of the fire that tore through One Mile State School.

SHOCKING: Police allege hit and run after body found on highway near Gympie

“This funding is fantastic news not only for these local school communities but also for local tradies who will benefit from this investment in schools.

“It’s great to see projects such as a $300,000 refurbishment to the admin block at Chatsworth State School and $200,000 to upgrade the junior playground near the Resource Centre at Gympie Central State School.

“Several outdoor learning areas at different schools will be refurbished, as will the playground at Kia-Ora State School.

“These projects will mean so much to the students and staff and I look forward to seeing them get off the ground.”

Kia Ora State School playground will be refurbished.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the new funding would be a big job generator at a time when we need it most.

“Queensland’s economic recovery from COVID-19 begins with job creation and these works will help support jobs for local tradies,” she said.

“We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools.

“Interested tradies and contractors should contact the Business Manager in schools located in their local area.

“Contractors and tradies who want to be notified of opportunities for any future tender processes for larger projects can register on the Queensland Government QTender website, if they have not done so already.”

James Nash State High School Captains for 2020: (from Left) Joesph Greer, Dillyn Blackburn, Lillianne Chambers and Noah Strachan. Nash will get a $94,000 upgrade to its resource centre.

Ms Grace said the programs across Queensland state schools were playing their role in stimulating the economy.

“We’re also supporting a consistent pipeline of work through the rollout of our Cooler Cleaner Schools Program,” she said.

“In total, our $477 million Cooler Cleaner Schools Program will support more than 1,500 jobs between now and June 2022 when its due to be completed.

“Over 650 schools across Queensland will benefit from air conditioning installations, making some 10,000 classrooms cooler and more comfortable.

“All Gympie schools have now been air-conditioned as part of this Program.

“The program will also provide an additional $71 million over three years to create a virtual solar farm on school rooftops that will be used to power these additional air conditioners across the state.”

Highlights of Gympie’s new projects, minor works and upgrades:

$54,000 for the oval irrigation system at Gympie South State School

$94,000 for an upgrade to the Resource Centre at James Nash State High School

$300,000 to install a lift at Mary Valley State College One Mile State School.