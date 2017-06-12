22°
$697,000 funding boost for SEQ racing

12th Jun 2017 6:42 PM
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club

THE state government is feeding $697,000 into Southeast Queensland racing organisations.

Racing Minister Grace Grace has published a list of groups slated to receive funding in tomorrow's budget, saying the funds are intended for upgraded facilities and new infrastructure.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months," Ms Grace said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection. They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing in Southeast Queensland."

Ms Grace said each submission was assessed for its ability to improve racing operations, enhance industry returns and deliver better workplace health and safety and animal welfare outcomes.

Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost.
Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost.

The clubs sharing in the funding in Southeast Queensland are:

Thoroughbreds

  • Beaudesert Race Club - $178,550 for Barriers, Jockey/steward facilities
  • Bundaberg Race Club - $40,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Stables
  • Burrandowan RC - $25,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers
  • Eidsvold RC - $15,500 for Running rail
  • Esk Jockey Club - $5,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing
  • Gayndah Jockey Club - $60,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail, Towers
  • Gympie Turf Club - $38,011 for Running rail
  • Kilcoy Race Club - $114,900 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Lightning protection, Water storage
  • Kumbia Race Club - $26,000 for Running rail, Towers
  • Lockyer Race Club - $48,642 for Barriers, Marquees/outdoor structures, Tie-up stalls
  • Monto Race Club - $106,666 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Tie-up stalls, Towers
  • Mt Perry Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • Nanango Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • South Burnett RC - $27,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail Towers, Place Getter Stalls
  • Sunshine Coast TC - $9,000 for Lightning protection

Harness

  • Albion Park Harness Racing Club and Brisbane Greyhound Racing Club - $26,000 for Lightning Protection
  • Marburg Harness Racing Club - $10,000 for Track Upgrade
  • Redcliffe Harness Racing Club - $60,000 for Semaphore boards, Track Upgrade

Greyhounds

  • Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club - $235,000 for Broadcasting equipment, Lures, Starting boxes, Track equipment, Track Upgrade
  • Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club - $181,500 for Air-conditioning, Broadcasting equipment, Starting boxes, Track upgrade, Water storage
  • Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club - $110,000 for lighting

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson called in another sign of the Palaszczuk Government's support for country and regional racing.

"This vital infrastructure funding will make a massive difference to the racing industry in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said: "What a great outcome for racing in Maryborough and the Wide Bay and for our local race clubs, who will get a real shot in the arm from the State Budget."

Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the Country and Regional Capital Works Program was for projects under $1 million with a separate process for those over that amount.

"The process was detailed and collaborative to ensure fairness and a level playing field for all involved," Dr Forbes said

"Racing facilities were visited across the state with interviews conducted and venue assessment reports produced.

"We also consulted with industry stakeholders regarding club and industry infrastructure requirements as well as conducting analysis of previous club infrastructure investment to identify trends."

Topics:  queensland budget 2017 seq racing

