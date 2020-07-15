$67m energy works bring jobs to Gympie region

The $67m energy program will bring 150 to regional jobs to Queensland and includes upgrades to the Woolooga transmission line which supplies Gympie. Picture: File Photo

UPGRADES to a 150km transmission line which supplies power to Gympie are underway as energy crews resume working with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the state’s publicly-owned transmission operator Powerlink had fired up the $67 million program of electricity works across the Wide Bay and Central Queensland supporting 150 jobs in regional Queensland.

The projects include the upgrade an 150km Gin Gin to Woolooga transmission line, upgrades to the Calvale Substation and network reconfiguration and replacing ageing primary plant and secondary systems equipment at the Nebo Substation.

“The Gin Gin to Woolooga line transfers power across the Wide Bay region, supplying Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie,” Dr Lynham said.

“Recommencing these important projects and supporting jobs is a critical part of Queensland’s COVID-19 recovery as we face tough global economic conditions.

“Queensland has a plan for economic recovery with a $50 billion infrastructure guarantee,” he said.

“Critical infrastructure projects like these deliver local jobs as well as maintaining the reliable energy network that powers our state.”

Powerlink Chief Executive Paul Simshauser said Powerlink remained committed to adapting work practices to meet COVID-19 requirements, with project crews looking forward to returning to site.

“Powerlink’s back to work plan safeguards the health and safety of staff, contractors and local communities, while continuing to effectively maintain and strengthen the performance of the transmission network,” he said.

“A range of controls have been implemented to keep Powerlink project crews COVID-safe, including changes to work methods to observe social distancing, regular cleaning of common touch points, risk assessments for travel, and comprehensive management plans with contractors.”

The project at Calvale will safeguard a reliable electricity supply to the Biloela, Moura and Blackwater areas and support mining and agricultural industries.

The Nebo project will ensure the major hub in North Queensland’s electricity network continues to supply Mackay, nearby coal ports and the associated haulage network, and the Bowen Basin coal mining area.

Queensland’s publicly-owned energy businesses will invest more than $1.8 billion on capital works in 2020-21, supporting nearly 4000 jobs.