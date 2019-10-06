Menu
Heart Of Gold Awards ceremony - Best young film maker Gympie region Tobi Geri Melissa Mayne. Ella Hauschild. Bianca Parsons. Jakob hanson Graham Kerr William Davies.
News

67 photos from Gympie's Heart of Gold awards night

Donna Jones
by
6th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
WINNERS were grinners at last night's Heart of Gold Film Festival awards night at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The glittering affair was well attended with Kilkivan State School taking off the coveted prize for Gympie Region Award and $500.

 

Media Arts Teacher Amelia Olsen was ecstatic with the win.

"I'm the happiest teacher in all of Southeast Queensland right now," she said at last night's awards ceremony.

The Kilkivan State School's entry Second Chances was a 10 minute film made up of seven separate stories told by seven very different students.

Organisers of the Heart of Gold said the win for Kilkivan was remarkable because although the project was conceptualised at the very start of the first term, the students didn't get their camera to film it until half way through the term.

Here are all of the Heart of Gold Winners for 2019:

BEST SHORT FILM

$3000 Prize sponsored by Heart Of Gold - Holy Cannelloni

BEST STUDENT FILM

$3000 Prize sponsored by the University of the Sunshine Coast - Pretty Face

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Da Vinci Resolve Studio Time Prize Package sponsored by Black Magic Design - Saving Seagrass by Torreon Dyrting

BEST SCRIPT

$500 Prize sponsored by Meerkat Mufflers - Yulubidyi: Until The End by Nathan Mewett and Curtis Taylor.

JOHN FARRELL MEMORIAL AWARD FOR MOST INSPIRING TRUE STORY

$500 Prize sponsored by John Farrell Family Trust - The Horses

BEST AUSTRALIAN SHORT FILM

Cutting Edge Internship Prize sponsored by Cutting Edge - Yulubidyi: Until The End

YOUNG FILMMAKER COMPETITION

National Award

$500 Prize sponsored by Maxwell Walker (Barrister) - To Be A Volunteer by Bethany A from Huntington Tower.

Gympie Region Award

$500 Prize sponsored by Gympie Regional Council - Second Chances by Tobi G, Graham K, Kerra F, Jack S, Ella H, Bianca P, Melissa M, Shanayde P, Henley W and William D from Kilkivan State School.

gympie region heart of gold film festival heart of gold international short film festival short film festival winners announced
Gympie Times

