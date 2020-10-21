65yo man ‘punched’ after barbecue COVID warning

A man who warned three people in a barbecue area about coronavirus restrictions was allegedly punched and knocked off his chair. Picture: File

A man who warned three people in a barbecue area about coronavirus restrictions was allegedly punched and knocked off his chair. Picture: File

A 65-YEAR-OLD man who passed on a COVID warning about barbecuing was allegedly punched and knocked off his chair a day later.

On Wednesday, October 15, a 29-year-old man from Cairns was using a communal barbecue in a Whitsunday accommodation venue with two other people.

He was approached by a 65-year-old man who told him only two people were allowed to use the barbecue area because of coronavirus restrictions.

The next day about 4.30pm, the Cairns man approached the 65-year-old man, who was sitting on his balcony.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Gary Hiles said the Cairns man allegedly punched the older man with a closed fist.

The force of the punch knocked the older man from his chair and he suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Hiles said because of the age of victim, police charged the Cairns man with serious assault and gave him a notice to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Whitsunday police arrested a man who was “yelling and swearing” at staff. Picture: File

More from Whitsunday Police

About 11.30pm last Thursday, police were called to a licensed premises in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct where a man was allegedly "creating a disturbance".

When police arrived, security were attempting to usher out a 43-year-old man who was refusing to leave the premises.

Sgt Hiles said the man was "yelling and swearing" at staff.

Police arrested the man, who allegedly continued to swear and yell at police when he was at the watch house.

He was released with infringement notices and a police banning order for the Safe Night Precinct.

Just after 1am on Monday, police were called to a street fight in the Safe Night Precinct.

A 30-year-old man from Jubilee Pocket was arrested after police obtained CCTV footage of the fight.

Sgt Hiles claimed the man was the "aggressor and instigator of the fight".

He was released with an infringement notice and a police banning order prohibiting him from entering the Safe Night Precinct.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.83 per cent. Picture: FILE

Traffic report

About 11.40pm on October 14, Whitsunday police pulled over a 33-year-old woman on Beach Rd.

Sgt Hiles said the Cannonvale woman was driving with a drug in her system and was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

About 11.15pm on October 17, police pulled over a car on Waterson Way in Airlie Beach.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman from South Mackay, allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.83 per cent.

The woman given a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

About 20 minutes later, police pulled over a 37-year-old Cannonvale man who was driving on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale.

A check of his driver's licence allegedly revealed he had been disqualified from driving in court.

He was given a notice to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court.