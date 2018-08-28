65yo man charged over fatal Eumundi crash

A 65-year-old man has been charged over a fatal traffic crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road in June.

POLICE have charged a man following the investigation of a fatal traffic crash at Eumundi on June 24.

It will be alleged about 3.15pm, a Toyota Prado travelling west on Eumundi-Noosa Road crossed double lines and collided with a Mazda travelling east. The Mazda ran off the road and down an embankment.

The driver of the Mazda, a 44-year-old Bald Hills man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On August 27, police charged the driver of the Prado, a 65-year-old Kidaman Creek man, with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He will appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 18.