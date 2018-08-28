Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 65-year-old man has been charged over a fatal traffic crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road in June.
A 65-year-old man has been charged over a fatal traffic crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road in June. Patrick Woods
News

65yo man charged over fatal Eumundi crash

28th Aug 2018 6:18 AM

POLICE have charged a man following the investigation of a fatal traffic crash at Eumundi on June 24.

It will be alleged about 3.15pm, a Toyota Prado travelling west on Eumundi-Noosa Road crossed double lines and collided with a Mazda travelling east. The Mazda ran off the road and down an embankment.

The driver of the Mazda, a 44-year-old Bald Hills man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On August 27, police charged the driver of the Prado, a 65-year-old Kidaman Creek man, with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He will appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 18.

eumundi-noosa road fatal crash noosa magistrates court police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How every suburb's performing in Gympie region

    REVEALED: How every suburb's performing in Gympie region

    News We put the spotlight on the real estate market of every suburb in the Gympie region

    Bruce Highway horror run continues

    premium_icon Bruce Highway horror run continues

    News MORE people dead on Bruce Hwy this week than on ACT roads in 2018.

    Fear, grief as terminally ill dad prepares to say goodbye

    premium_icon Fear, grief as terminally ill dad prepares to say goodbye

    News Love of his kids keeps Gympie man fighting against the odds.

    Overdose deaths exceed road toll

    premium_icon Overdose deaths exceed road toll

    Health Qld deaths from accidental drug overdoses have more than doubled.

    Local Partners