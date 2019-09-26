Menu
Councillor Glen hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election.
Councillor Glen hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election. Contributed
$65k Christmas tree makes you think council needs to grow up

Shelley Strachan
26th Sep 2019 11:51 AM
SO THE Gympie council could not afford $1000 to cover the public liability insurance for the businesses of the Gympie CBD to hold a PreMuster Party this year, yet is happy to hand over 65 times that amount for a new Christmas tree and associated baubles to be planted in Nelson Reserve.

An impression of what Gympie's new Christmas tree could possibly look like once decorated. Total cost of the tree is budgeted for about $65,000.
An impression of what Gympie's new Christmas tree could possibly look like once decorated. Total cost of the tree is budgeted for about $65,000.

How many Christmas trees does Gympie need? I think the one at the roundabout it quite adequate.

Christmas tree at fiveways, CBD, Gympie.
Christmas tree at fiveways, CBD, Gympie. Patrick Woods

Seems our council's priorities are skewiff. As is the attitude and behaviour of some who operate therein.

THE BOYS: Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
THE BOYS: Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

Silly little boys joining gangs, puffing out their chests and playing one-upmanship don't belong in well-paid positions of public service and leadership, though there seems to be a proliferation of them not only in our local council but on the national and world stage.

Leading Hand Tony Chapman from Gympie Regional Council putting the finishing touches to an earlier new Christmas tree at Nelson Reserve.
Leading Hand Tony Chapman from Gympie Regional Council putting the finishing touches to an earlier new Christmas tree at Nelson Reserve. Greg Miller

I think society has had them up to the eyeballs.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, chats with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, chats with U.S. President Donald Trump. Kazuhiro Nogi

One can't help but wonder what was really behind the withholding of the Pre Muster party insurance money. Clearly it wasn't the money. Council likes to throw that around with wild abandon.

The person trying to make that party happen, the tireless and outspoken Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman, could be perceived as being critical of the council from time to time.

Power 30 Tony Goodman.
Power 30 Tony Goodman. Renee Albrecht

Sadly, in denying him his party, the real victims were the community and the local economy.

Grow up.

Gympie Times

