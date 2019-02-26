65,000 Sunny Coast and Wide Bay workers missing out on super

MISSING SUPER: 65,830 or 33.3 per cent of Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay workers were short-changed their superannuation by an average $1845 in 2015-16.

MISSING SUPER: 65,830 or 33.3 per cent of Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay workers were short-changed their superannuation by an average $1845 in 2015-16. Cathy Adams

TENS of thousands of Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay workers are missing out on almost $2000 each in superannuation entitlements every year, a new report reveals.

The Industry Super Australia (ISA) analysis of the latest tax office regional employment data shows 65,830 or 33.3 per cent of Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay workers were short-changed their superannuation by an average $1845 in 2015-16.

It also reveals that young people; part-time, seasonal and casual employees; and blue-collar workers, were more likely to miss out.

ISA chief executive, Bernie Dean, said it seemed some employers were exploiting lower-skilled and younger workers who were less likely to know their entitlements or ask questions.

"It's obvious that the rise of insecure employment is amplifying the already widespread problem of unpaid superannuation," said Dean.

"This money should be in workers' accounts, not on the ledger of an employer who's taking advantage of lax laws and a cop-free environment".

"Despite impending laws that should improve reporting, employers are still under no obligation to actually pay super contributions at the time they are disclosed on payslips".

"The number one policy to fix the rip offs is to require employers to pay super at the same time as wages, rather than allow the money to be used for other things for up to four months".

"Most employers do the right thing and many employers already pay super fortnightly or monthly, but the time has come to make regular super payment mandatory," Dean concluded.

In the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region, ATO data reveals:

. 65,830 workers were underpaid their superannuation in 2015-16

. $1,845 was the average amount underpaid that year

. One in three eligible workers were underpaid their super

. Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay workers were collectively underpaid $121.46 million in super.

Nationally, 2.98 million Australians were short-changed $5.9 billion in super entitlements in 2015-16, up a staggering 220,000 employees and $300 million compared to two years earlier.

Any person over the age of 18 earning $450 a month from a single employer is entitled to a 9.5 per cent superannuation contribution.