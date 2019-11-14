Menu
News

650 jobs up for grabs as $280m facility unveiled

by Cloe Read
14th Nov 2019 11:18 AM
MORE than 650 jobs are set to be brought to southeast Queensland due to an expansion in a $280m Woolworths-related facility.

Hilton Foods Australia has today unveiled its state of the art meat production facility in Heathwood, south of Brisbane.

The investment, underpinned by Hilton's long term national supply partnership with Woolworths, will give jobs to more than 650 Queenslanders, with the facility delivering more than 1500 tonnes of fresh red meat to the supermarket's stores each week.

The facility features Australia's second largest rooftop photovoltaic solar installation on the rooftop, which will provide around 50 per cent of the site's energy needs.

Hilton Foods Australia chief executive Pat McEntee said the company was "proud to be joining the local community in Heathwood and contributing to economic growth with new employment opportunities and service contracts."

"We value our partnership with Woolworths and look forward to assisting in developing a faster and fresher supply of high quality meat and value added products," he said.

"We also wish to acknowledge and thank both the Brisbane City Council and the Queensland Government for their support in commissioning our Heathwood site."

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food Paul Harker said the opening of the facility would help deliver "a consistently great fresh meat offer and improved stock availability for Queensland customers".

"We're fortunate to source our fresh meat from the best Australian producers and it's important we uphold the quality of their product from paddock to plate."

