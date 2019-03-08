65-year-old man's legs crushed in Monkland accident

UPDATE: Investigations are continuing after a man was injured at a worksite on the Monkland earlier this morning.

The 65-year-old man is now recovering at Gympie Hospital after his legs were crushed by a fork lift at timber business Dyna Tech, in Drummond Drive industrial estate.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating if the man was working there or a customer. The company has declined to comment at this stage.

EARLIER

EARLIER 11am: A pedestrian was hit with a forklift at the Gympie Industrial Estate south of Gympie.

The man in his 60s was seriously hurt in the leg at a work site on Drummond Drive in Glanmire.

Queensland Ambulance Service and critical care paramedics attended the scene.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.