Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of a forklift.
File photo of a forklift. Erin Smith
News

65-year-old man's legs crushed in Monkland accident

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Mar 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Investigations are continuing after a man was injured at a worksite on the Monkland earlier this morning.

The 65-year-old man is now recovering at Gympie Hospital after his legs were crushed by a fork lift at timber business Dyna Tech, in Drummond Drive industrial estate.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating if the man was working there or a customer. The company has declined to comment at this stage.

EARLIER

3:30pm: INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a man was injured at a worksite south of Gympie earlier today.

The 65-year-old man is recovering in the Gympie Hospital after his legs were crushed by a fork lift at the timber business Dyna Tech.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating the incident.

EARLIER 11am: A pedestrian was hit with a forklift at the Gympie Industrial Estate south of Gympie.

The man in his 60s was seriously hurt in the leg at a work site on Drummond Drive in Glanmire.

Queensland Ambulance Service and critical care paramedics attended the scene.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

breaking news critical care paramedic forklift accident forklift crash gympie accident gympie police gympie worksite accident leg injuries police media queensland ambulance service work health place and safety
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Drunk camper writes off uninsured $38k ute in Cooloola

    premium_icon Drunk camper writes off uninsured $38k ute in Cooloola

    News Almost four times the legal alcohol limit, the man wrote off his uninsured $38k vehicle.

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:54 PM
    GALLERY: Gympie Thunder stretch undefeated streak to four

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie Thunder stretch undefeated streak to four

    News Thunder defeating Cavaliers 28-16 and Celtics too strong for Saints.

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:47 PM
    45 of Gympie's most adorable horses (Part 1)

    premium_icon 45 of Gympie's most adorable horses (Part 1)

    News Gympie's most adorable horses

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:11 PM
    O'Brien announces $90K grant toward Gympie Showgrounds

    premium_icon O'Brien announces $90K grant toward Gympie Showgrounds

    News The future of the Showgrounds is looking a whole lot brighter.

    • 8th Mar 2019 3:01 PM