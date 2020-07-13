65 people face two Gympie courts today
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie courts today, as District Court sittings take place alongside Gympie Magistrates Court.
People facing charges in Gympie District Court today, July 13, 2020:
Joel David ISAACSON
Tristan Shane William WEBB
Timothy Alan MARTIN
Kevin DAILLY
John Lewis KENNY
Jessemy Maree Topaz DALEY
Brad William MITCHELL
Jennsen Maxwell MCEWAN
Chantslea Sue CURRAN
Jack James Daniel FRESEN
Craig Anthony WILSON
Peter David Reginald MATTHEWS
Raymond LLOYD
Geoffrey Charles ROGERS
Matthew Stephen PECK
Teleaha Edward Crystal GALLAHER
Brett Ingliss BAYLDON
Ivan THRASH
Kenneth John PRATT
James Allan Crichton SMART
Russell Douglas Donna Cheree DAVIES aka PALMER
John Allan BLACK
Matthew John LUNAM
Ben James FRISKE
Steven Anthony WIGHT
Jai APPELT
Jason Lawrence POZZI
Paul William KERR
John Edward FEATHERSTONE
Ngithe Lewis PEARCE
Steven James GLASSOP
People facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 13, 2020:
Bartlett, Tiffany Lea
Beighton, Dylan Jason
Bellerby, Lewis Charles
Black, John Allan
Boole, Chloe Fay, Miss
Brocherie, Ian Rhys
Brown, Felicity Ann
Burnett, Emma Rosemary
Chilly, Jason Dylan
Ching, Kiarnu Rangi
Condon, Yugo Charles
Condon, Yugo Charles
Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony
Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr
Ellis, Wilson Frank
Geiger, Brock Ray
Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
Jardine, Tracey Leigh
Jones, Frank Randal
Kelly, Dylan Peter
Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss
Miller, Corey Nathan
Miller, Jasmyn Skye
Ogilvie, Timothy William
Pedley, Chase Hinson, Mr
Pedley, Debra Anne
Pennell, Jak Nicholas
Snell, Kandace Joyce
Tanna, Sarah Lucy
Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr
Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott
Waddle, Joshua Leigh 1
Williams, Patrick Anthony
Wilson, Rebecca-Anne Lesley