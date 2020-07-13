Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

65 people face two Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
13th Jul 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are facing charges in Gympie courts today, as District Court sittings take place alongside Gympie Magistrates Court.

People facing charges in Gympie District Court today, July 13, 2020:

Joel David ISAACSON

Tristan Shane William WEBB

Timothy Alan MARTIN

Kevin DAILLY

John Lewis KENNY

Jessemy Maree Topaz DALEY

Brad William MITCHELL

Jennsen Maxwell MCEWAN

Chantslea Sue CURRAN

Jack James Daniel FRESEN

Craig Anthony WILSON

Peter David Reginald MATTHEWS

Raymond LLOYD

Geoffrey Charles ROGERS

Matthew Stephen PECK

Teleaha Edward Crystal GALLAHER

Brett Ingliss BAYLDON

Ivan THRASH

Kenneth John PRATT

James Allan Crichton SMART

Russell Douglas Donna Cheree DAVIES aka PALMER

John Allan BLACK

Matthew John LUNAM

Ben James FRISKE

Steven Anthony WIGHT

Jai APPELT

Jason Lawrence POZZI

Paul William KERR

John Edward FEATHERSTONE

Ngithe Lewis PEARCE

Steven James GLASSOP

People facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 13, 2020:

Bartlett, Tiffany Lea

Beighton, Dylan Jason

Bellerby, Lewis Charles

Black, John Allan

Boole, Chloe Fay, Miss

Brocherie, Ian Rhys

Brown, Felicity Ann

Burnett, Emma Rosemary

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Ching, Kiarnu Rangi

Condon, Yugo Charles

Condon, Yugo Charles

Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony

Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr

Ellis, Wilson Frank

Geiger, Brock Ray

Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence

Jardine, Tracey Leigh

Jones, Frank Randal

Kelly, Dylan Peter

Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss

Miller, Corey Nathan

Miller, Jasmyn Skye

Ogilvie, Timothy William

Pedley, Chase Hinson, Mr

Pedley, Debra Anne

Pennell, Jak Nicholas

Snell, Kandace Joyce

Tanna, Sarah Lucy

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Waddle, Joshua Leigh 1

Williams, Patrick Anthony

Wilson, Rebecca-Anne Lesley

district court gympie court gympie crime magistrate court prosecution
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic to wipe 2900 jobs, 10% off Gympie economy

        premium_icon Pandemic to wipe 2900 jobs, 10% off Gympie economy

        News Some of regoin’s 19 industries have been sucker-punched while others have grown by millions

        How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        premium_icon How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you are in the box seat for the best local action in the Gympie...

        SICKENING: 9 axe-related Gympie crimes

        premium_icon SICKENING: 9 axe-related Gympie crimes

        News They were violent, frightening and sickening above all else. SUBSCRIBE NOW FOR MORE...

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown