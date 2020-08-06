65 men and women face Gympie court today
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 6, 2020:
Andrews, Robert James
Baker, Scott Anthony
Barratt, Jason
Bellerby, Lewis Charles
Bills, David Ian
Blyton, Robert John
Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss
Carey, Peter
Coleman, Jessica Rae
Dale, Kayla Lee
Dawson, Colin Leslie
Diefenbach, Samuel John
Dunn, Michael John
Edmunds, Nate Michael
Fairbrother, Matthew Peter
Forrester, Deborah Ann
Gabbert, Madeline Rose
Graupner, Daniel
Haderup, Jake James
Harvey, John
Hayes, Jai James
Hayes, Matthew Luke, Mr
Honnery, Wesley Scott, Mr
Horne, Reegan Ronson
Hunt, Paul Claude
Hunter, Luke Wayne
Jones, Bruce Henry
Kempton, Benjamin John
Kent, William Douglas
Kratochvil, Julian
Lebherz, Krystian-Lei Jade
Mcfadyen, Jack Raets
Mileson, Peter Matthew
Morris, Frederick David, Mr
Moyes, Culley Elizabeth, Miss
Murray, Nigel James
Neville, Maurice John, Mr
O’Leary, Anthony Ryan
Patterson, Jessica Louise, Miss
Patterson, John James
Pyke, Alena Eve
Raittila, Ari Harry
Richardson, Alec Gordon, Mr
Rosmalen, Nicole, Miss
Scott, Daniel James
Sladden, Jake Scott
Solomon, Fenella Ann-Louise
Spear, Laith Edward, Mr
Steele, Bevan Earl, Mr
Stevenson, Joanne Maree
T.W. Contractors Pty Ltd
Turner, Donald Robert
Van Steenis, Zachary Kees
Waddle, Jeremy Darin, Mr
Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr
Wakelin, Daniel Anthony Colin
Ward, Mark David
Ward, Tracy Lee-Ann
Watts, Lynda Lou
Welsh, Samuel Geoffery
Welsh, Thomas
White, Tyson Daniel
Wilson, Jacob Stewart Andrew
Window, Lee Derek
Wood Industries Pty Ltd