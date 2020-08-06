Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court
65 men and women face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
6th Aug 2020 6:46 AM
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 6, 2020:

Andrews, Robert James

Baker, Scott Anthony

Barratt, Jason

Bellerby, Lewis Charles

Bills, David Ian

Blyton, Robert John

Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss

Carey, Peter

Coleman, Jessica Rae

Dale, Kayla Lee

Dawson, Colin Leslie

Diefenbach, Samuel John

Dunn, Michael John

Edmunds, Nate Michael

Fairbrother, Matthew Peter

Forrester, Deborah Ann

Gabbert, Madeline Rose

Graupner, Daniel

Haderup, Jake James

Harvey, John

Hayes, Jai James

Hayes, Matthew Luke, Mr

Honnery, Wesley Scott, Mr

Horne, Reegan Ronson

Hunt, Paul Claude

Hunter, Luke Wayne

Jones, Bruce Henry

Kempton, Benjamin John

Kent, William Douglas

Kratochvil, Julian

Lebherz, Krystian-Lei Jade

Mcfadyen, Jack Raets

Mileson, Peter Matthew

Morris, Frederick David, Mr

Moyes, Culley Elizabeth, Miss

Murray, Nigel James

Neville, Maurice John, Mr

O’Leary, Anthony Ryan

Patterson, Jessica Louise, Miss

Patterson, John James

Pyke, Alena Eve

Raittila, Ari Harry

Richardson, Alec Gordon, Mr

Rosmalen, Nicole, Miss

Scott, Daniel James

Sladden, Jake Scott

Solomon, Fenella Ann-Louise

Spear, Laith Edward, Mr

Steele, Bevan Earl, Mr

Stevenson, Joanne Maree

T.W. Contractors Pty Ltd

Turner, Donald Robert

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Waddle, Jeremy Darin, Mr

Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr

Wakelin, Daniel Anthony Colin

Ward, Mark David

Ward, Tracy Lee-Ann

Watts, Lynda Lou

Welsh, Samuel Geoffery

Welsh, Thomas

White, Tyson Daniel

Wilson, Jacob Stewart Andrew

Window, Lee Derek

Wood Industries Pty Ltd

