Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

65 jobs at risk as major construction company goes under

by Hayden Johnson
23rd Oct 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE livelihoods of about 65 employees is understood to be at risk after a major construction demolition and asbestos removal company was put into liquidation.

Breakthrough (NQ) Pty Ltd, started by husband and wife team Richard and Roz Doo in 1989, was put under the control of liquidator Steve Naidenov on October 18.

It specialised in controlled demolition, core drilling, asbestos removal and civil works with offices in Townsville, Cairns and Darwin.

The Breakthrough Group employs about 65 people across the three territories, company documents reveal.

It is understood the future of those employees is now uncertain.

Mr Doo and Mr Naidenov did not respond to a request for comment.

The Doo couple moved the concrete cutting business from Brisbane to Cairns in the early 1990s and worked a second job unloading trawlers at the Cairns wharves to maintain cash flow in their new business.

It expanded and in 2007 the company constructed and moved into a new location at Smithfield in Cairns.

A year later it expanded south to Townsville.

The construction of a new prison at Darwin in 2012 resulted in the Breakthrough Group expanding into the Northern Territory.

Liquidators or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses in September.

More Stories

business construction industry editors picks employment liquidation

Top Stories

    Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old daughter

    premium_icon Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old...

    News Man walks free from court after jury rejects evidence in Gympie rape trial

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Qld motorists busted for speeding one every 30 seconds

    Gympie tip hours to change, but not everyone's happy

    premium_icon Gympie tip hours to change, but not everyone's happy

    News Council advised to open gates for longer - but not everyone is a winner in the...

    Viewers scratch heads with no 7 Wide Bay news at its 6pm time slot

    premium_icon Viewers scratch heads with no 7 Wide Bay news at its 6pm time...

    News 7 News Wide Bay was not shown at its regular time slot tonight.