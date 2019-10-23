65 jobs at risk as major construction company goes under

THE livelihoods of about 65 employees is understood to be at risk after a major construction demolition and asbestos removal company was put into liquidation.

Breakthrough (NQ) Pty Ltd, started by husband and wife team Richard and Roz Doo in 1989, was put under the control of liquidator Steve Naidenov on October 18.

It specialised in controlled demolition, core drilling, asbestos removal and civil works with offices in Townsville, Cairns and Darwin.

The Breakthrough Group employs about 65 people across the three territories, company documents reveal.

It is understood the future of those employees is now uncertain.

Mr Doo and Mr Naidenov did not respond to a request for comment.

The Doo couple moved the concrete cutting business from Brisbane to Cairns in the early 1990s and worked a second job unloading trawlers at the Cairns wharves to maintain cash flow in their new business.

It expanded and in 2007 the company constructed and moved into a new location at Smithfield in Cairns.

A year later it expanded south to Townsville.

The construction of a new prison at Darwin in 2012 resulted in the Breakthrough Group expanding into the Northern Territory.

Liquidators or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses in September.