63yo downs at least 6 beers in 1.5 hrs, then gets behind wheel

A 63-year-old Tin Can Bay man admitted to being “guilty and stupid” for driving after consuming enough alcohol to put him more than three times over the limit.

Police stopped Stephen Mark Tracey due to his manner of driving and breathalysed him on December 8 on Bayside Rd, Tin Can Bay.

The test returned a reading of .157, three times the legal limit.

Tracey pleaded guilty to the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrate Court Tracey consumed 6-8 beers over a period of 1.5 hours before he made the decision to drive home.

Tracey, a truck driver who was currently unemployed, was now facing a hazy employment future as a result of that choice.

“He’s unsure as to what will happen once this disqualification is imposed, he is unsure if he will be able to get back into the workforce,” Mr Anderson said.

Stephen Tracey drank half a dozen or more beers before blowing three times the legal limit. Picture: File

Tracey pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Tracey had a “bunch” of previous convictions, including driving with drugs in his saliva, but was not bound to increase the penalty because of these offences.

“The six to eight beers must‘ve affected you a lot more than they normally would,” Mr Callaghan said.



“You rely on your licence for work and in this region that's a difficult thing when you don't have a licence so for those reasons I'm going to impose the minimum disqualification period.

“I will also take into account you’ve been without your license for a month.”

Tracey was fined $1000 and banned from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

