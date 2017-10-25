630 people, 50 teams to pull all-nighter in Gympie

FIFTY teams and more than 630 people will take to the track at Gympie Relay For Life this weekend, in an effort to give hope to all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

The Cancer Council Queensland event will kick off at Gympie Soccer Fields, at 3pm on Saturday, followed by a night of fun and festivities, before the event comes to a close at 9am on Sunday.

The theme for 2017 is Disney and some members of the 50 relay teams participating are set to wear costumes.

Opening ceremony with survivors and carers walk: 3pm Saturday

Candlelight ceremony with candle bag tributes: 7pm Saturday

Closing ceremony: 9am Sunday

At Relay For Life, teams of people relay for 18 hours overnight to raise vital funds and awareness for

Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer control.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan extended a special invite to the community to attend the 2017 Relay For Life.

"It's going to be a great weekend as the community walks to give hope for cancer survivors, hope for better treatments and hope for a cancer free future,” Ms McMillan said.

"Taking part in Relay is a great way for ordinary people to do extraordinary things in the fight against cancer.”

All funds raised support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

Local cancer survivors and carers who wish to take part in the survivors and carers lap and attend the free afternoon tea afterwards, are invited to arrive from 12pm for registration.

To find out more information about Relay For Life, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85. On the day registration is $40 per person.