ROAD RAGE: A Gympie man has found out that road rage in reverse is still an offence.
ROAD RAGE: A Gympie man has found out that road rage in reverse is still an offence.
63-year-old tour guide punched driver through car window

23rd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
ROAD rage in reverse led to an embarrassing reversal of fortune for a Gympie man and former Fraser Island tour guide this week.

Barry Grenville Penney Hodgson, 63, of North Deep Creek, lost his temper in response to another driver's impatience on June 21, Gympie Magistrates Court heard Monday.

His violent reaction cost him more than $2000, including a fine and compensation to the victim.

But it did not lead to jail, despite prosecution submissions that it should.

Although Hodgson was responding to someone else's anger, road rage in reverse was the same offence under Queensland law, police told the court.

The incident occurred during the morning peak hour at Tewantin, in congested traffic about 8am, the court was told.

The driver behind sounded his car horn.

Hodgson got out of his vehicle, walked back to the other car and punched its driver through the car window.

Both drivers went to Noosa police station to report the incident and were there within minutes of each other, the court was told.

Although the incident occurred in the Noosa Magistrates Court area, Hodgson had his matter transferred to Gympie for a guilty plea, police said.

His solicitor said the incident was a case of "inverse road rage” and the victim suffered a cut to the inside of his lip.

Hodgson had since resigned his tour guide job out of concern that it might embarrass his employer, the solicitor said.

"There's really no excuse for it,” magistrate John Parker said.

"Someone tooted his horn at you, for whatever reason.

"You get out of your car and go to his car and you punch him.”

Mr Parker fined Hodgson $1500 and ordered him to pay $560 compensation for his victim's medical expenses and lost work time.

But he ordered that the conviction not be recorded, because of Hodgson's good record.

