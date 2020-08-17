63 men and women facing Gympie court today
THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday August 17, 2020:
Anderson, Tyson Michael
Antonis, Samuel
Atkinson, Thomas Ian
Baker, Philip Brenton, Mr
Balfour, Temena
Becker, Matthew Bruce, Mr
Beckett, Jesse Caine
Brehm, Jayden Alan
Brough, Scott James
Cahill, Katherine Ann, Ms
Carbone, Pasquale Joel Anton, Mr
Catton, Alex Christopher
Clark, Jack Alexander Samual, Mr
Davies, Lisa Maree
Day, Jacob Liam
Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr 1
Edmunds, Nate Michael
Ellis, Clynt Frederick
Elwell, Carolyn Ruth
Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas
Foster, Amy Leigh
Gleich, Ronald George
Harrison, Nicholas Donald Michael
Hartwell, Lyndon James
Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon
Howard, Ian Lee
Jaenke, Blake Steven Warren Jo
Jones, Craig Ian
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Lello, Aaron Dennis, Mr
Lovett, Brayden Anthony
Lynam, Kathryn Florence
Macgregor, Leanne Margaret
Mazic, Roxsanne Sera, Miss
Mccauley, Glendon David
Mcewan, Cameron Matthew John
Mcilvenna, Ian Charles Victor, Mr
Moran, Melita Ebony, Ms
Muller, Alexander Edward, Mr
Muller, Lachlan Patrick
Murfitt, Emily Jane
Nigro, Emily Rose
Packer, Jay Phillip
Pender, Kim Lee
Plane, Brice Nicholas
Porter, Carlee Jean
Richardson, Jordan Luke, Mr
Ritchie, Cameron Angus
Roberts, Allan Graeme, Mr
Rogers, Anthony William, Mr
Sampson, Kolbie Jae
Schultz, Carl Patrick, Mr
Sellwood, Jason Andrew
Smart, Alex Robert
Te Namu-Paovale, Joshua Hira, Mr
Van Steenis, Zachary Kees
Vollmerhausen, Quinton Marcus
Wallace, Amber Annette
Ward, Mark David
Warwick, Jessamine Lorraine
Watts, Corey Peter
Wickmann, James Justin John
Young, Stephen James