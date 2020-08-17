Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court, where 63 people are due to appear today.
63 men and women facing Gympie court today

Frances Klein
17th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
Premium Content

THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday August 17, 2020:

Anderson, Tyson Michael

Antonis, Samuel

Atkinson, Thomas Ian

Baker, Philip Brenton, Mr

Balfour, Temena

Becker, Matthew Bruce, Mr

Beckett, Jesse Caine

Brehm, Jayden Alan

Brough, Scott James

Cahill, Katherine Ann, Ms

Carbone, Pasquale Joel Anton, Mr

Catton, Alex Christopher

Clark, Jack Alexander Samual, Mr

Davies, Lisa Maree

Day, Jacob Liam

Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr 1

Edmunds, Nate Michael

Ellis, Clynt Frederick

Elwell, Carolyn Ruth

Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas

Foster, Amy Leigh

Gleich, Ronald George

Harrison, Nicholas Donald Michael

Hartwell, Lyndon James

Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon

Howard, Ian Lee

Jaenke, Blake Steven Warren Jo

Jones, Craig Ian

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lello, Aaron Dennis, Mr

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Lynam, Kathryn Florence

Macgregor, Leanne Margaret

Mazic, Roxsanne Sera, Miss

Mccauley, Glendon David

Mcewan, Cameron Matthew John

Mcilvenna, Ian Charles Victor, Mr

Moran, Melita Ebony, Ms

Muller, Alexander Edward, Mr

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Murfitt, Emily Jane

Nigro, Emily Rose

Packer, Jay Phillip

Pender, Kim Lee

Plane, Brice Nicholas

Porter, Carlee Jean

Richardson, Jordan Luke, Mr

Ritchie, Cameron Angus

Roberts, Allan Graeme, Mr

Rogers, Anthony William, Mr

Sampson, Kolbie Jae

Schultz, Carl Patrick, Mr

Sellwood, Jason Andrew

Smart, Alex Robert

Te Namu-Paovale, Joshua Hira, Mr

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Vollmerhausen, Quinton Marcus

Wallace, Amber Annette

Ward, Mark David

Warwick, Jessamine Lorraine

Watts, Corey Peter

Wickmann, James Justin John

Young, Stephen James

