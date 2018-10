Alex, Shaylin Campbell and Isabelle Cantle. Hundreds united at the One Mile sporting complex for Gympie's 2018 Cancer Council Relay for Life.

Alex, Shaylin Campbell and Isabelle Cantle. Hundreds united at the One Mile sporting complex for Gympie's 2018 Cancer Council Relay for Life. Josh Preston

HUNDREDS of students, parents, volunteers and community members united at the One Mile sporting complex over the weekend for Gympie's 2018 Cancer Council Relay for Life.

Here are 62 of our best photos from the event.