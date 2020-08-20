Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court will be packed today as 62 people face charges.
62 men and women facing packed Gympie court today

Frances Klein
20th Aug 2020 6:58 AM
THE Gympie Magistrates Court faces a busy day with the following people, due to appear mainly to face traffic charges, on Thursday 20 August 20:

Antonio, Jack Steven

Atkinson, Keanu John

Bailey, Graeme Allan, Mr

Baker, Cameron Derek, Mr

Bayliss, James Christopher

Beckey, Melissa Ann, Miss

Beech, Beau James, Mr

Bellerby, Lewis Charles

Bridge, Joshua Tyson

Brown, Adam Lester, Mr

Brown, Markeata

Carter, Billy-Joe, Mr

Collins, Christopher David

Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann

Dixon, Renee Elise

Esler, Hayden Rodger

Eynon, Jason Philip, Mr

Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas

Fleming, Beau Rhys

Footit, Kayne Terrence

Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John, Mr

Glen, Jakab Duncan, Mr

Goward, Mathew James, Mr

Hartwell, Lyndon James

Haydok, Mathew Walter

MORE GYMPIE COURT NEWS:

Hayes, John Paul

Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr

Hewitt, Jack Christopher

Hill, Joshua John, Mr

Janke, Dylan Neil

Jessop-Warnes, Corey Michael

Korpi, Mitchell Timo

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lee, Ryley Jeffrey, Mr

Lewis, Kelly Anne

Malone, James Francis

Marshall, Alex Owen, Mr

Meek, Helen Jean

Morelli, Alexander Frederico, Mr

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Neves, Miguel Andrew Paiva

Orwin, Jennifer Maree, Ms

Packer, Zackaria Dallas

Plover, Tegan Maree

Podetti, Jordan Thomas

Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr

Reynolds, Daniel Patrick, Mr

Schoenmakers, Calum William, Mr

Scott, Daniel James

Shipston, Tracy Angelia, Miss

Smith, Joseph Maxwell, Mr

Swanton, Sharon Anne, Miss

Te Namu-Paovale, Joshua Hira, Mr

Tolman, Shaun Jamie

Tompkins, Cheyne Andrew

Tree, Lloyd John

Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr

West, Samuel John, Mr

White, Jamie

Willmott, Kyron Jake

Wilson, Jacob Stewart Andrew

Wood, Tailor Louise Kate

