62 men and women facing packed Gympie court today
THE Gympie Magistrates Court faces a busy day with the following people, due to appear mainly to face traffic charges, on Thursday 20 August 20:
Antonio, Jack Steven
Atkinson, Keanu John
Bailey, Graeme Allan, Mr
Baker, Cameron Derek, Mr
Bayliss, James Christopher
Beckey, Melissa Ann, Miss
Beech, Beau James, Mr
Bellerby, Lewis Charles
Bridge, Joshua Tyson
Brown, Adam Lester, Mr
Brown, Markeata
Carter, Billy-Joe, Mr
Collins, Christopher David
Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann
Dixon, Renee Elise
Esler, Hayden Rodger
Eynon, Jason Philip, Mr
Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas
Fleming, Beau Rhys
Footit, Kayne Terrence
Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John, Mr
Glen, Jakab Duncan, Mr
Goward, Mathew James, Mr
Hartwell, Lyndon James
Haydok, Mathew Walter
MORE GYMPIE COURT NEWS:
Hayes, John Paul
Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr
Hewitt, Jack Christopher
Hill, Joshua John, Mr
Janke, Dylan Neil
Jessop-Warnes, Corey Michael
Korpi, Mitchell Timo
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Lee, Ryley Jeffrey, Mr
Lewis, Kelly Anne
Malone, James Francis
Marshall, Alex Owen, Mr
Meek, Helen Jean
Morelli, Alexander Frederico, Mr
Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn
Neves, Miguel Andrew Paiva
Orwin, Jennifer Maree, Ms
Packer, Zackaria Dallas
Plover, Tegan Maree
Podetti, Jordan Thomas
Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr
Reynolds, Daniel Patrick, Mr
Schoenmakers, Calum William, Mr
Scott, Daniel James
Shipston, Tracy Angelia, Miss
Smith, Joseph Maxwell, Mr
Swanton, Sharon Anne, Miss
Te Namu-Paovale, Joshua Hira, Mr
Tolman, Shaun Jamie
Tompkins, Cheyne Andrew
Tree, Lloyd John
Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr
West, Samuel John, Mr
White, Jamie
Willmott, Kyron Jake
Wilson, Jacob Stewart Andrew
Wood, Tailor Louise Kate