613 reasons to grab a copy of My First Year on Wednesday

BAUPLE PREP: (From left) Immogen Wadsworth, Ryan McCutchen and William Aldridge are just three of the 613 little cuties who will feature in our annual My First Year special edition of The Gympie Times next Wednesday, March 21. Renee Albrecht

THE cutest special feature The Gympie Times produces all year will be in next Wednesday's paper, March 21.

My First Year is an annual pictorial keepsake of every Prep student starting their school journey in the Gympie region; it's something your little darlings will be able to look at in years to come and marvel at how much all their school mates have changed from that very first year.

This year we have 613 gorgeous little faces from 32 public, private and independent schools throughout the region.

Every single Prep year had their photo taken, except for Kin Kin, Pomona and Cooran schools which chose to not be involved.

So don't forget to grab a copy of next Wednesday's The Gympie Times where you will find photos from every school in the Gympie region all in one very special edition.