61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning
SUNSHINE Coast lifeguards have had their hands full over the Easter break with 61 rescued on our beaches.
Surf Life Saving Queensland statistics from Good Friday to Easter Monday showed only four of the rescues were performed between the flags.
Noosa was the busiest with 38 rescues during the period.
A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the incidents included a couple of broken down vessels and a couple of patients rescued taken to hospital by paramedics.
"It has been quite busy with the powerful surf, nowhere more than Noosa," the spokeswoman said.
This morning five beaches - Wurtulla, Twin Waters, Marcoola, Kawana Waters and Currimundi - were closed due to dangerous surf.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the surf and swell conditions to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming.
"Only enter water if a beach is open," the spokeswoman said. "If it's closed, it's closed for a reason.
"It is pretty large and powerful surf.
"There's still a 1.5m inshore swell."
Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:
- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.