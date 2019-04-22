Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast lifeguards have had their hands full over the Easter break with 61 rescued on our beaches.
Sunshine Coast lifeguards have had their hands full over the Easter break with 61 rescued on our beaches. Surf Life Saving Queensland
Breaking

61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast lifeguards have had their hands full over the Easter break with 61 rescued on our beaches.

Surf Life Saving Queensland statistics from Good Friday to Easter Monday showed only four of the rescues were performed between the flags.

Noosa was the busiest with 38 rescues during the period.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the incidents included a couple of broken down vessels and a couple of patients rescued taken to hospital by paramedics.

"It has been quite busy with the powerful surf, nowhere more than Noosa," the spokeswoman said.

This morning five beaches - Wurtulla, Twin Waters, Marcoola, Kawana Waters and Currimundi - were closed due to dangerous surf.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the surf and swell conditions to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming.

"Only enter water if a beach is open," the spokeswoman said. "If it's closed, it's closed for a reason.

"It is pretty large and powerful surf.

"There's still a 1.5m inshore swell."

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:

  • People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
  • Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
  • Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
  • Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
  • Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.
beaches bureau of meteorology sunshine coast surf surf lifesaving surf lifesaving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:38 PM
    GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    News Gympie's best competitors represented the Gold City.

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Holiday makers clogging up Bruce like clockwork

    EASTER SEAFOOD: Supply cuts in the pipeline for next year

    premium_icon EASTER SEAFOOD: Supply cuts in the pipeline for next year

    News 'Just asking' says Minister as Opposition says it's all too fishy