61 garage sales this weekend in Gympie region

GO WILD: The Garage Sale Trail promises something for everyone this weekend.

GO WILD: The Garage Sale Trail promises something for everyone this weekend. Contributed

GYMPIE region households, community groups, charities, local businesses and schools will join more than 350,000 Australians as part of the annual national Garage Sale Trail this weekend.

More than 60 Gympie stalls have been registered online for the big weekend which aims to encourage reuse, celebrate creativity and see local people come together.

Shoppers are encouraged to check out the Garage Sale Trail website at www.garagesaletrail.com.au for information on sale items at individual stalls.

As part of the GST event, Council is again hosting Gympie's Greatest Garage Sale at the Senior Citizens Centre from 8am to 2pm on Saturday.

There will be a variety of stalls from community groups and residents as well as food and entertainment available.

Local businesses in the CBD have also joined the GST this year and there will be face-painting and entertainment in Mary Street for bargain hunters.

The full list and map of the Garage Sale Trail will be in Saturday's Gympie Times.