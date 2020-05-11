$60k upgrade for state-of-the-art Gympie playground

It's a pretty laid-back Sunday for Nixon Trees at the all-abilities playground at Lake Alford

GYMPIE’S state-of-the-art All Abilities Playground is getting a $60,000 upgrade, as is the playground in Memorial Park.

The popular play space at Lake Alford will have a fresh new look when Gympie Regional Council staff update a section of the play area.

The project is to provide an updated and more diverse experience to users of the space, both locals and visitors to our region alike.

“The all abilities playground opened in 2011 and it is timely to improve the facility to continue to offer a high level of service, with the new equipment offering new activities and experiences.” said Infrastructure Services portfolio councillor Warren Polley.

“My wife and I are the proud parents of an autistic child and appreciate the play options the park offers,” he said.

toddler area at Lake Alford which will undergo some improvements in the coming weeks. FYI the television set is staying with the improvements happening around it.

“It is an extremely popular playground for children of all abilities and it is because of this high usage, some of the equipment is worn.

“The toddler play area, centred on the sand play and TV frame will be the focus of the project.

“The sand play unit will be replaced and new interactive panels and large musical xylophone will be added.

“A large seat will be installed in front of the TV frame and this will increase the seating for children, adults and carers,” Mr Polley said.

Memorial Park

Work on this project is set to start next week and will be finished by mid-June.

Next week, council staff will begin work on the replacement and relocation of the elements of the Memorial Park Playground.

This work includes building play panels with sensory sound and touch elements, bridges which aid in balance development, a small slide, informal seating for children and adults and a small play garden and the removal of the T-swing.

The new equipment and layout will protect the fig tree, and provide a greater range of play values for the 0-5-year age group.

Swings zip tied together in Memorial Park - Picture: Shane Zahner

“My understanding is the work relating to Memorial Park has had to go through a rigorous approvals process. This is because of the heritage significance of the space,” Cr Polley said.

“Memorial Park is one of the region’s most iconic locations and it’s important we maintain not only it’s heritage but also make it safe and user friendly,” he said.

“The works are consistent with the Conservation Management Plan for Memorial Park”.