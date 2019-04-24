$600k bridge fix, Valley quarry on Gympie council's menu

Eleven items are up for debate at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

Eleven items are up for debate at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

LOCAL company Sunshine Coast Consulting is set to win a $600,000 tender to replace a bridge on Wilsons Pocket Rd.

The contractors are expected to be awarded the job of replacing the Tinana Creek span at tomorrow's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

The timber bridge is being replaced with reinforced concrete.

SCC was one of only two local contractors among the eight who bid for the work.

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

Their $609,000 tender was $85,000 less than the next highest. All up, the project is expected to cost $676,000 without GST, coming in $26,000 above budget.

Council staff said the difference would "be covered by savings within the roads capital works program”.

Replacing the bridge is one of 11 items on the council's meeting schedule.

Included on the list is the recommended approval of a Kandanga Quarry.

A Kandanga Quarry is set to be green lit at today's meeting. Geoff Potter

Subjected to further scrutiny since last August, the development was approved by council in March 2018 but the applicant then asked for some of the conditions to be deleted.

Road safety concerns were also raised by councillors.

The application was ultimately held over to allow talks with Transport and Main Roads about the possibility of dropping the speed limit at the corner of Riversdale and Mary Valley roads.

TMR said it would not support this change as there would be "poor compliance” and the no-through road carried little traffic.

That clause and some others are set to be removed from the approval.

* Today's council meeting starts at 1pm at the Town Hall